21 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Remembering the Artistry of Photojournalist Ranjith Kally

analysis By Kalim Rajab

While his body of work was large and diverse, it chronicled, like no other, the development of an entire community in Natal (now KwaZulu-Natal) for half a century, without which we would not know ourselves. Sleep well Ranjith.

Some years ago, Muhammed Ali was asked for his thoughts on the death of the great African-American boxer, Joe Louis. Ali's comment contrasted Louis to another deceased celebrity, the reclusive and self-obsessed titan Howard Hughes. Ali said: "Howard Hughes dies, with all his billions - not a single tear. Joe Louis dies - everybody cries."

Ali's point, I think, was that you don't move people with your wealth or celebrity. If one wants to impact people, even in small ways, it's best done through showing one's humanity, one's generosity and one's friendship. And, in the case of an artist as Joe Louis was, from the effect of one's artistry.

I thought about Ali's statement this weekend, attending the funeral of my friend, the acclaimed photographer Ranjith Kally. Like Joe Louis', the funeral in Ranjith's home town of Durban seemed filled with tears. Ranjith died after a short illness at the ripe old age of 91. At that age, death can hardly be...

