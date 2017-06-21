Uganda: Health Services - Buildings Good, But Services Better

editorial

The Uganda Dental and Medical Practitioners Council has been assigned to investigate the death of Simon Ekongo, which reportedly happened in the compound of the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) at Mulago Hospital last week.

Twenty-two-year-old Ekongo, who apparently had acute leukemia, was referred to Mulago Hospital by Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, but was first taken to Kiruddu hospital in Makindye Division before being dropped at the UCI Mulago in an ambulance.

Here, Ekongo reportedly stayed in the tent commonly used for health education from Friday at 2pm to Sunday at 2am when he died, according to relatives. With Friday being Heroes' day, a public holiday leading into a long weekend, it appears some health workers at both Kiruddu hospital and UCI were in holiday mood.

Every Ugandan knows that our healthcare system is sick, but it takes incidents like these to awaken us to demand better. There is no denying that the public health sector has registered significant achievements over the last two decades. The Uganda Health and Demographics survey 2016 clearly articulates these gains.

However, it's also true that the general situation remains dire. Investment in health infrastructure, which has been quite considerable, needs to be matched with improvement in service delivery.

A newly refurbished Mulago hospital is set to be launched, complete with a new women's hospital. More so, several hospitals across the country have been rehabilitated or are set to be.

While this is commendable, what matters more are the services offered inside the shiny buildings. The new UCI complex at Mulago was meaningless to Ekongo and his loved ones in as far as the services therein couldn't save him.

As long as the Ministry of Health continues to lack sufficient and motivated staff, while the few available leave in large numbers for greener pastures because of poor pay and working conditions, we shall continue to register two steps forward, one backwards.

To her credit, the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has come out quickly to regret the incident and announce an investigation.

Hopefully the outcome of her effort will inspire reform in the health sector such that people like Ekongo get the attention they deserve in future.