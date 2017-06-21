analysis

Why would we trust her when she has now inserted herself into a controversial debate about the role and function of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB)? Given the delicate political moment South Africa is in and the many charlatans who have their hands on the levers of power, her intervention was naïve at best and deliberately destructive at worst.

In a bizarre twist arising out of her recommendations for remedial action in the Absa "lifeboat" matter, Mkwhebane has recommended that Parliament via its Justice Committee "must" initiate a process that will ensure the amendment of s224 of the Constitution.

That section deals with the role, function and independence of the SARB. Going even further, Mkhwebane provides draft wording for the changing of s224. It currently reads: "The primary object of the South African Reserve Bank is to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth in the Republic."

The Public Protector's mielie-mouthed wording would read: "The primary object of the SARB is to promote balanced and sustainable economic growth, while ensuring that the socio-economic well-being of the citizens are protected." Deleted therefore is the mandate of the SARB to protect the value...