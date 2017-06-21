Uganda: Discipline Ministers Nantaba and Namuganza, MPs Demand

Parliament has been sucked into the protracted public fight between two female ministers, with legislators pushing for in-house disciplinary action against the duo.

State Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Idah Nantaba, and State Minister of Lands, Persis Namuganza, have been engaged in a media feud which started last year and saw the two publicly exchange words, each accusing the other of incompetence and witch-hunt.

During the commencement of the plenary sitting of Parliament following a one-week recess, Elijah Okupa (Kasilo) said that the protracted battle between the ministers is an embarrassment to the Executive and Parliament, and brings both institutions into disrepute.

He expressed disappointment that Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and Ethics Minister Simon Lokodo have been conspicuously silent on the matter since its inception.

"This is very disheartening for a lady to call a fellow lady a prostitute. These ministers are MPs; so, they should be brought to book and face the Rules and Discipline committee," an angry Okupa retorted.

Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West) recalled an incident where Namuganza went on radio, abusing Nantaba without restraint.

"Madam Speaker, this matter is escalating. We are talking about Namuganza, who is not very common in Parliament, but there are other members who are doing the same. Members of Parliament are not small people by the way. We are presidential material," Ssewungu said, drawing laughter in the House.

Other legislators demanded that the president revokes his appointment of the minister or force her to resign with immediate effect.

To calm the MPs' nerves, the government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa, on her part, acknowledged that Cabinet, where the ministers sit, is fully aware of their members' conduct and a substantive subcommittee, chaired by the First Deputy Prime Minister, General Moses Ali, was instituted to handle such indiscipline cases.