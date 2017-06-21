Uganda: Kasule to Petition FIFA Over Fufa Polls

The proprietor of Proline Football Club, Mujib Kasule, has said he is going to petition the Federation of International Football Associations (Fifa) over the mess in Ugandan football.

Kasule, a former Ugandan Cranes international, whose papers were found wanting in his bid to contest for the Uganda FA presidency on August 5, said during a press briefing in Wandegeya yesterday that he will not give up.

"I have personally lived within the game of football and I have served it diligently as a footballer, administrator and in several other different capacities. It is high time we sought another platform to have our grievances heard," said Kasule.

He is also ready to seek justice in the courts of law because he is not happy with the way management of football in the country is getting on.

On Monday, the Fufa electoral committee headed by Samuel Bakiika announced that Kasule was not eligible to be nominated to vie for the Fufa presidency because he failed to comply with the guidelines as stipulated in the Fufa eectoral code.

In a related development, Fifa has also asked Fufa to send a defense on allegations that Fufa president Moses Magogo was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of 2014 Fifa World Cup tickets.

The world football governing body has opened preliminary investigations into allegations as mentioned by Maria Claudia Rojas, chairperson of the investigating chamber of Fifa.

The investigation follows a petition by Allan Ssewanyana, MP for Makindye West and co-owner of a lower Division team in the Ugandan league, that Magogo fraudulently sold the tickets that had been allocated to Uganda.

Ssewanyana alleged that none of the 177 tickets that were allocated to Uganda were sold to Ugandans.

URN