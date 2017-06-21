Namibia: Ya Toivo the Philanthropist

The principal of the Oshilungi Combined School at Onankali in the Oshikoto region has joined the chorus of people singing praises in recognition of the humanitarian work done by the late liberation icon, Andimba Toivo ya Toivo.

The Oshilungi school is in the Omangundu village, where Ya Toivo was born in 1924.

Ester Nuunyango related during an interview with The Namibian at the school on Monday how the former Robben Island political prisoner had contributed to the development of their school, bringing about change as far as teaching and learning were concerned.

Nuunyango said Ya Toivo was born at the village after his father, a teacher and an evangelist, was sent to the area to teach the inhabitants of the area how to read and write.

"That is the history we have heard from the elders of the village. He was born here, and received his early education with other children of his age from his father Toivo Uushona," she noted.

After some time, Ya Toivo's father relocated to Ondangwa.

"But he always regarded this place as his home, and never forgot the people."

Nuunyango said upon his return from exile, Ya Toivo visited the area frequently, bringing gifts such as blankets for the elderly.

She said in 2006, the veteran of the struggle became the patron of their school, and donated a host of computers. And because the school did not have electricity, Ya Toivo also used his influence to have power connected to the school.

"He was a humble and inspiring person. Since he became our patron, he would always come to motivate pupils by asking them to do their best in their studies and to try to achieve something in life. He often told them not to consider their family backgrounds when wanting to achieve something.

He was also a disciplinarian, who wanted pupils to be disciplined at school," she stated.

Nuunyango added that Ya Toivo could sometimes delay programmes when he came for a visit at the school as he would be having conversations with pupils, asking them about their parents, and on many occasions he would link them to their grandparents, who were either his friends or neighbours.

During his term as patron of the school, he also donated clothes to needy pupils, as well as food items for the school-feeding programme. In addition, he was instrumental in organising a fundraising initiative in which N$40 000 was realised for the construction of a pre-primary classroom.

"We have lost a hero, and we will now start from zero, as our patron is no more," she said.

Simon Nuule (92), was a childhood friend and neighbour of Ya Toivo at the Omangundu village. He was three months younger than Ya Toivo.

He described Ya Toivo as a born leader, and an intelligent young man.

"I know the man you are speaking about very well. We grew up together, and did all that boys and young men of our time did together. We had stolen melons together, and also looked after animals together.

"We furthermore hunted together. He was a good friend. What he did for the people here and perhaps in Zambia and other places he went to, not many people in this world could do. I think he was just born to carry out his mission on earth, one of helping people," he said.

He said Ya Toivo's father taught them and other children under a tree. They got separated when Ya Toivo got involved in business and went to live at Ondangwa years later, while Nuule went to work at farms in the south.

Ya Toivo nonetheless visited them on many occasions after he returned from exile in 1989.

"He even arranged and facilitated the erection of the tombstone of former headman Shiimbi Ngwali. Ngwali's grave was in a bad state, and when Andimba saw it, he decided to do something. He bought a tombstone, and it was erected. Just imagine how happy Ngwali's relatives were," he continued. Nuule urged the youth to emulate the example Ya Toivo had set, and also to inherit his qualities. "Like that, you will live longer and be blessed," he advised.

"When will they bury the man, you said?" he asked before The Namibian news crew left his house. "On Saturday in Windhoek."

"In that case, let God accept him with open hands, and let him rest in peace," Nuule said.