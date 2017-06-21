Tanzania: How Vitamins Can Save Tanzania Over Sh650 Billion Annually

Dar es Salaam — Experts in nutrition say the government can save over Sh650 billion in revenue each year alone--equivalent to 2.65 per cent of GDP--if it invests heavily in the provision of vitamins and minerals to pregnant women, adolescent girls and newborn children.

Mr Joel Spicer, the chief executive officer of the Canadian-based organisation NutritionInt, told The Citizen that by investing in nutrition for new born children and pregnant women means that the country develops human capital for the future; creates a productive population and a nation free of diseases.

He was speaking on the economic losses created by malnutrition in the country; ahead of today's launch of a project in Dodoma to boost the nutrition status of over 680,000 people in the country, especially adolescent girls, children under the age of two and pregnant women.

The project, to run over five years, is known as Right Start and it's a collaboration between Canada and the government.

Mr Spicer said that the losses in billions of shillings resulting from poor feeding are part of a series of reports by the United Nations Children's Fund(Unicef) which indicated the highest level of stunting among children in five main regions--Iringa, Mbeya, Rukwa, Simiyu as well as Mwanza.

"The reports by Unicef should alert us that we need to put more investment in better nutrition now. This loss of revenues is indirect. Losing 2.65 per cent of GDP is really something the people and government should worry about," said Mr Spicer.

According to Tanzania's Demographic Health - Malaria Indicator Survey for 2015/16, about 34 per cent of children under the age of five are stunted. This, according to the experts who spoke to The Citizen, is the third highest rate of stunting in Africa.

For his part, Dr Richard Pendane, the Director of Micronutrient inititive explained that when poor nutrition leads to poor health in a family, it means that family members carry the financial burden of seeking for healthcare and that means several days of unproductivity.

He noted that illnesses also force the nation to pump money into the healthcare system.