Tanzania: Experts Call for Review of Malaria Testing

Dar es Salaam — Scientists at the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI) have expressed concern about tools used in diagnosing malaria after a recent study found a substantial amount of malaria parasites in children who did not show symptoms of the disease.

The experts said up to 57 per cent of children involved in the study in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region, were found to have the Plasmodium falciparum parasite despite showing no symptoms. P. falciparum causes severe forms of malaria.

Malaria is spread by mosquitoes, and its symptoms include fever, tiredness, vomiting and headache. In severe cases, it can cause jaundice, seizures, coma or death. In other countries where studies on asymptomatic malaria have been carried out, the phenomenon was found to be associated with age, bed net use and frequent exposure to infection.

A study titled "Asymptomatic Malaria and Associated Risk Factors Among School Children in Sanja Town, Northwest Ethiopia" highlights the need for further evaluation on the burden of asymptomatic malaria using a more sensitive method known as polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

In the recent study by IHI experts, published in the latest edition of the Malaria Journal, it was also revealed that there was an 89 per cent prevalence of malaria in children showing symptoms of the disease.

The researchers have called for improved methods of testing for malaria parasites.

The lead author, Dr Deborah Sumari, said the findings pointed to the need for detection and treatment of malaria in children who did not show symptoms of the disease and those who showed symptoms.

The light microscope, commonly used in most health facilities to identify malaria parasites, was found to be able to detect malaria by only 36.3 per cent, according to the study. The Rapid Diagnostic Test (mRDT) detects the parasites by 40.8 per cent.

When the more sensitive PCR test was used, it detected the parasites by up to 73.3 per cent, according to the study published earlier this month.

Dr Sumari said the huge difference in results suggested that current diagnostic tools, particularly those used routinely in Tanzanian health facilities, such as microscopy, were not efficient in detecting malaria parasites. "The use of microscopy for parasite detection usually holds, but the use of high-sensitive malaria diagnostic tools is important in low malaria settings and where submicroscopic infections are prevalent," says the study report.

During the Bagamoyo study titled "Malaria Prevalence in Asymptomatic and Symptomatic children in Kiwangwa, Bagamoyo District, Tanzania" 400 school-age children were tested. The study aimed at assessing the prevalence of malaria in both children with malaria symptoms and those who were "symptomless."

"... it is important to identify asymptomatic individuals who are the infective reservoirs in the community in order to achieve malaria elimination in these geographical settings,"the study concludes.