Namibia: A Tribute to Mankind

As delegate general for Africa for the International Committee of the Red Cross between 1973 and 1975, I had the privilege to meet Herman (he could not use his name of Andimba at the time) Toivo ya Toivo three times on Robben Island in the separate section which the then authorities had reserved for the prisoners they called 'the Ovambos' ... for the word 'Namibians' (and anything other than South West Africa) was prohibited at the time.

As with Nelson Mandela, I could sense that I was speaking to an exceptional personality, a truly 'free mind', even though in prison.

His leadership of his people, as their spokesman, was visibly uncontested, though he insisted that I should speak in private to other inmates and not only to him.

His lively (and rather ferocious) sense of humour was noticeable, despite the grave circumstances. It provided him a certain 'distance' from the grim daily life he and his comrades were experiencing, as if he were seeing things from above, which I think he was, for he (just like Madiba) had a clear sense that history was in his favour, despite the slowness of time in jail.

We met each other again in Nairobi at an ICRC seminar in October 2006, he as president of the Namibian Red Cross and I as vice president of the ICRC for the occasion.

The symbolism of the situation escaped neither of us, a little bit like when Madiba and I met in his old Robben Island cell in February 1995 - the same people, meeting in totally different circumstances, and recalling together those other times.

On that occasion (as on many others, I was told), he was generous enough to mention how important to all inmates of South African prisons the ICRC visits had been.

And it filled my heart with gratitude for it is not so often that one hears that kind of a comment as a former ICRC delegate. We had not been taken for granted, and our 'customers' had appreciated the difficulties and results of our work.

It gave meaning and substance to our efforts in those dark years, and this was exactly the message Toivo ya Toivo wanted to convey. I know it. (He later repeated that same message to my son François when he was a delegate for the ICRC in Zimbabwe.)

Namibia has lost a truly great man, an exceptionally noble spirit, and I express to all of his family and friends my very sincere condolences. He will live in our hearts as what he was: a tribute to mankind.

Jacques Moreillon was ICRC delegate general for Africa 1973-1975