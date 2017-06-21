Tanzania: NGO for Rights of Teen Mothers

Dar es Salaam — Appeal to allow teenage mothers back to school after giving birth continues to draw heated debate among various human rights defenders in the country.

HakiElimu yesterday urged the government to formulate a legal framework that would allow teenage mothers to resume studies after giving birth.

Addressing a press conference, HakiElimu executive director John Kalage noted that early pregnancy as result of underage sex was among the factors that made schoolgirls fail to finish their studies.

He said this at the launch of a countrywide campaign entitled "Ondoa Vikwazo, Asome" translated as "Remove Obstacles, Let the Girlchild Access Education", which focused on raising public awareness on empowering girls to access education.

"We want the government and stakeholders to take steps to improve the education system and ensure both girls and boys access quality education," he said.

According to recent statistics availed by the organisation, in 2015 at least 69,067 secondary and primary schoolgirls were absent from school due to various reasons, including early pregnancy, absenteeism and deaths caused by unsafe delivery.

On the same occasion, assistant director at Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) Grace Kisetu mentioned poor infrastructure, an acute shortage of dormitories at ward secondary schools were among the key challenges facing girls in the country.

Many secondary schools are situated far from where people live, prompting schoolgirls to walk long distances from home to school, according to her.

"Among other factors, many schoolgirls, especially in rural Tanzania, drop out of school due to lack of reliable means of transport," she said.

According to the Human Rights Watch report of 2017, the majority of schoolgirls engage in underage sex with motorcyclists (bodabodas) and car drivers due to lack of sufficient means of transport from home to school.

The organisation joins organisations like the Commission for Human Rights and Good Government (CHRAGG) and the Social Service and Community Development Parliamentary Committee to ensure the government develops legal guidelines that will allow teenage mothers to continue with studies after delivery.