Uganda: Intrigue, Insults Mar Makerere University Vice Chancellor Race

Photo: The Observer

The candidates (L-R): Prof Venansius Batyamureeba, Prof Edward Kirumira and Barnabas Nawangwe.

As the three-horse race for the election of the Makerere University vice chancellor heats up, the lobbying for the highest administrative post in the university has reached toxic levels, The Observer has learnt.

The three candidates in the running for the seat are Prof Edward Kirumira, the principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS); Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the deputy vice chancellor in charge of finance and administration and Prof Venansius Baryamureeba, a former vice chancellor who left to start a private university.

The institution is expected to announce a new vice chancellor before August 31, the day the current VC, Prof John Ddumba Ssentamu, steps down.

Sources, including members of the university council, told The Observer this week that as the race heats up, some candidates or their supporters have been luring members of the senate and the council with money. In addition, others have promised some members of these two organs promotions once they get into office.

By engaging in mudslinging and enticing voters with promises of reward, the candidates are going against the rules of the contest. The VC search committee chaired by Irene Ovonji-Odida has already warned candidates not to go personal or to trade insults. It has also told them to desist from talking to the media about the search process.

However, Doreen Nyanjura, a KCCA councillor and a member of the university council, the only member who agreed to go on record, downplayed the reports of corruption and mudslinging.

"We are mature people who have taken a number of important decisions. We cannot be swayed by money or tactics of intimidation," Nyanjura told The Observer yesterday.

NAME DROPPING

The candidates still have to be vetted by the two university organs; the senate and the council. In the end, two names will be sent to the chancellor, Dr Ezra Suruma, who will make the final pick.

The senate is responsible for the organisation, control and direction of the university's academic affairs while the council is the supreme organ of the university that makes crucial decisions.

Outgoing vice chancellor, Prof Ddumba Ssentamu, chairs the senate while the council, which has 26 members, is headed by Dr Wana Etyem.

With the senate scheduled to meet next month, The Observer has learnt on good authority that the clandestine mudslinging among the candidates is already in high gear.

Sources add that all the candidates have invoked the name of the president or the first lady with belief that irrespective of what the law says, Museveni will ultimately have a say in the choice of the next vice chancellor.

Supporters of Baryamureeba are telling some council members that the president wanted to appoint the professor as a minister for ICT. But the professor reportedly told the president that he wanted to go back to Makerere and rebuild it.

"He gave him his blessings," the source quoted one of the supporters of Baryamureeba as saying.

Supporters of Kirumira claimed he had worked with first lady Janet Museveni on various projects aimed at improving the maternal health situation in the country.

TOXIC CAMPAIGNS

On Monday, The Observer was shown a Makerere university intra-net exchange between two supporters (both lecturers) of Baryamureeba and Nawangwe. The two are not voters but they were using an internal communications platform that is accessed by many members of the senate and the council.

"Your candidate is a specialist in sexual harassment," charged a Nawangwe supporter.

The Baryamureeba supporter, also a lecturer, shot back: "Yours has failed miserably as DVC. What has he done in the last five years?"

These pointed exchanges, which are common between supporters of Nawangwe and Baryamureeba, could prompt one to conclude that the two are the front runners in the race.

Yet we have been told that Prof Kirumira is not taking matters lying down. Kirumira has been working the phones, trying to drum up his credentials among the electorate.

During the 2012 VC race, Kirumira was eliminated at the council level stage after he garnered the least votes of the three candidates (Kirumira, Nawangwe and Ddumba).

It was left up to Prof Mondo Kagonyera, the then Makerere chancellor, to decide the winner. Sources said Kagonyera had to consult the president, who eventually made the final pick.

PROS & CONS

While Kirumira fancies his chances, a council member said his chances could be derailed by the fact that like him, the outgoing predecessor, Ddumba-Ssentamu, is a Muganda.

On his part, Nawangwe, who lost narrowly the last time, is banking on the connections and working relationships he has cultivated with members of the university council and senate during his time as DVC for finance and administration.

Sources told us that Nawangwe is "generous with money" and perhaps he did this with an eye on the VC job one day. He has told some council members that during his term, he has put Makerere back on a sound financial track, having found the institution's financial mechanisms weak.

Baryamureeba has been the most ambitious. He has enlisted a number of people, in and outside the university, to canvass support for him.

One council member told The Observer that he was shocked to receive a call from a prominent businessman and proprietor of a top private university, urging him to vote for Baryamureeba.

Yet Baryamureeba's undoing remains the manner in which he severed ties with Makerere in 2012, to start his private university, Uganda Technology and Management University (Utamu).

Some of his opponents say this illustrates that he may still possess certain bitterness towards Makerere University and may not have the institution's best interests at heart.

But his supporters point to his record as vice chancellor when he instituted a number of projects including the college system. They also say he already has an international profile which he can use to attract funding.