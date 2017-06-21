21 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: MainOne's Submarine Cable Out for 14 Days

By Prince Osuagwu

MainOne, yesterday announced that repairs on its submarine cable which suffered a major fault Sunday has commenced.

However, the appealed for its customers' patience throughout the repair period which it said would take up to 14 days.

Statement from the Chief Executive Officer, Ms Funke Opeke, said that the company experienced a fault on its submarine cable system, 3000km offshore Portugal on Sunday, June 18 and that the service outage was the first of its kind in seven years since the cable system came into operation.

She said that the fault had caused disruptions in service to MainOne's international connectivity customers in West Africa.

"Supported by our cable maintenance arrangement with the Atlantic Cable Maintenance and Repair Agreement (ACMA), we immediately mobilised a repair-vessel from France early Monday morning.

"ACMA is to pick up the necessary spares and personnel to recover the affected sections of the submarine cable in the Atlantic Ocean and effect repairs," Ms Opeke said.

"The current estimated time for the repairs may be up to 14 days.

"This is an event of Force Majeure, being beyond our control in the ordinary and normal course of business.

"However, we have in the interim, made available existing restoration capacity and have secured additional capacity to offer temporary relief to our customers where feasible," she said.

Opeke said that the company would continue to provide updates on the progress of the repair works.

