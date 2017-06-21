Rwanda: Over 96 Graduate From Kepler

A total of 96 graduates received bachelors degrees in communications, health care management and business management studies at Kepler Kigali Campus in Kimironko, Kigali, last Saturday.

Carrie Ellet, Kepler'schief operations officer, urged the students to put the skills acquired at school into practice as they move from learners to professionals.

"We are here to celebrate the move you have taken as you are now no longer students but professionals. Remember not everyone got the chance to study, so treat this as a stepping stone to another level," she said.

Carolyn Tarr, the director of academic programmes at the institution, called upon the graduates to work hard if they are to go far in their careers.

"You are going outside and you will be challenged. However, you need to be versatile and able to cope with new environments as you acquire more skills," he said.

The guest of honor and AC Group's chief executive, Patrick Bucyana Nsenga, told the fresh graduates not to wait for jobs but rather go out and create them.

He encouraged students to dream big, saying it's achievable to reach far as they run big companies.

"Dreams will meet stumbling blocks but the future is for those who keep going. It's good that you live in a country that supports young people; therefore, don't waste the opportunity," he said.

Naila Umutoni, a graduate, said she was going to put the skills acquired to good use in the near future.

"Qualifications are quite different from job expectations. But I will do everything possible to exploit these skills acquired for a successful career," she said.

Peter Musoni, a parent to one of the graduates, was all joy and excitement.

"I am very excited that my daughter has achieved this great feat. I dropped out of the school in the 1980s though I was bright, but I feel I have lost nothing since my child has fulfilled my dreams," he said.