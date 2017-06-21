Nigeria: 40 Years After - Ebonyi Constructs Road, Bridge Across 5 Agrarian Communities

Abakaliki — THE present administration has begun the massive construction of roads and bridges across different communities in the state in line with its campaign promises to better the lot of the people of the State. What is striking about the construction of these projects in the state is Governor David Umahi's large heartedness towards constructing all roads, both urban and rural, irrespective of whether they are State or Federal government-owned.

One of such gestures was extended to the people of Isinkwo community in Onicha local government area of the state who were thrilled and stunned by the development as they sang and danced joyfully before Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, his entourage including former Governor Sam Egwu, National Assembly members and elders of the state at the site of project.

South East Voice gathered that the road which traverses Abomege, Ishinkwo, Ukawu, Ugwulangwu and Okposi communities of both Onicha and Ohaozara local government areas of the State had been abandoned by successive governments of both federal and state before the coming on board of the present administration which took the bull by the horn to ensure its construction.

Inspecting the projects in the company of other stakeholders at Onicha local government area of the state, Governor David Umahi who expressed satisfaction over speedy and quality work done so far by the contractors handling the projects added that his administration was able to achieve its current developmental status through the prudent management of the state's resources.

He assured the people of the state of the continued assistance of his administration towards improving the living standard of the people of the state. Also, the political leader of the State and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Sam Egwu noted the project when completed would give a new lease of life to the communities benefitting from the construction work as they will be able to integrate fully with their counter parts across the state.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Fidelis Nweze hinted that the road had been abandoned for over 40 years as the last Pail Loader that worked on the road came to the site in the 1970s. According to him, the length of the road under construction is 25.4 kilometres with concrete pavement as the contract sum for the construction of the road and bridge were N3.4 billion and N728 million respectively and would be completed in no distant time.

Nweze further stated that the state government had paid all certificates generated by the contractors handling the project little above 500 million even as he described the project as one of the fastest construction works in the country. "The completion date for the bridge is 12 months while that of the road is 18 months; the contract sum of the bridge is N728 million while that of the road is N3.4 billion; the bridge is 6 spans with concrete pavements".

A member of Ishinkwo community in Onicha local government area of the state, Gladys Obasi who was full of joy and appreciation for the initiative of the present administration geared towards the construction of the road in the community lamented how the poor state of the road had affected them in transporting their farm produce and linking up with their counterparts in other LGAs of the state.