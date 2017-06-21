21 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rwigara Presents Nomination Papers

By Athan Tashobya

Diane Shima Rwigara yesterday submitted her nomination papers to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), officially declaring her interest to stand for the presidency.

The elections are scheduled for August 4, 2017.

Rwigara, 35, becomes the fourth aspirant after Frank Habineza, of Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and two independent hopefuls Gilbert Mwenedata and Fred Sekikubo Barafinda, who submitted their credentials last week.

After an hour-and-a-half of examining Rwigara's nomination forms, NEC chairperson Kalisa Mbanda announced that she had all the documents required of an aspirant.

According to the electoral calendar, the provisional list of nominated candidates will be announced on June 27 and the final list on July 7. Campaigns will officially begin on July 14 and end on August 3, a day before the election.

Wearing traditional attire, locally known as Umushanana, Rwigara told reporters that she will champion justice, and fight poverty once elected.

Rwigara, who acknowledges that she doesn't have a political background, said she has the potential to lead the country based on her experience in business.

