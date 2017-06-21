20 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Unpacking Radical Economic Transformation

Radical economic transformation is not a break with existing policy. It does not represent a new, uncertain path. Radical economic transformation indicates a new phase of accelerated implementation of the long-standing economic policy positions of the ANC and government. By CYRIL RAMAPHOSA.

In just under a week's time, South Africa will celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Charter at the Congress of the People in Kliptown.

The Freedom Charter is a good starting point for our discussion this afternoon because it captures perfectly the intent and, to some extent, the content of radical economic transformation.

It was at the Congress of the People that representatives of the people of this country gathered to declare that "The People Shall Share in the Country's Wealth."

They said:

"The national wealth of our country, the heritage of South Africans, shall be restored to the people."

Given the extent of dispossession, discrimination, exploitation and exclusion, this call in the Freedom Charter was a call for radical and fundamental economic transformation.

Over the intervening six decades, the principles of redress, redistribution, social justice and equality have been at the centre of ANC economic policy.

These principles have underpinned the ANC's policies...

