South Africa: Fragmenting and Diffusing State Capture Probe a Recipe for Disaster

analysis

The announcement this week by National Assembly House chairperson, Cedric Frolick, that four separate portfolio committees will be tasked with instituting "investigations" into state capture is both disturbing and bizarre. Frolick has seemingly tasked the Home Affairs, Public Enterprises, Mineral Resources and Transport portfolio committees of the National Assembly with engaging with the relevant ministers "to ensure Parliament gets to bottom of the allegations". This announcement is nothing more than a cynical ploy by the ANC to undermine the opposition call for the creation of a single ad hoc committee to probe the scourge of state capture. By JOHN STEENHUISEN.

The formation of a single ad hoc committee is particularly urgent in light of the shocking revelations that are unfolding daily as a result of the #GuptaLeaks. The announcement of four separate committees being tasked with instituting "investigations" into state capture is also an act of remarkable bad faith on the part of the ANC. This is because this announcement was made while all parties, through the structures of Parliament, were still busy engaging in a discussion on the best way to proceed.

Fragmenting and diffusing the probe is a short-sighted and foolish approach and will never get to the...