Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Dr Clement Chiwaya on Tuesday kicked out Member of Parliament (MP) for Ntcheu central constituency Malison Ndau from the House for defying the Parliamentary dress code.

Ndau came into the House without a neck-tie demanded by the rules.

He received a dressing down from Rumphi East legislature, Kamlepo Kalua which prompted the second deputy speaker of Parliament to take an action in violation of rules.

"The dress code does not allow any member especially males to appear in the chamber without a neck-tie. I therefore sustain that point of order [by Kamlepo Kalua], and the concern member should leave the House," said Chiwaya.

Ndau did not protest when he was hounded out of Parliament as he quietly followed the order.

However, in an interview he said MPs should be given an opportunity to debate the dress code.

"I think the dress code in this parliament needs to be discussed and we need to give our views," he said.

In May this year during the same Parliament session, Chiwaya ordered the Mwanza central legislature Davis Katsonga to stop going to the House for a period of one week because of the same offense.

Katsonga appeared in the chamber while in cultural headgear which is also not allowed in the house.

For the respect of the august House there is a dress code to be adhered to by all members, particularly male members. If not, the members will be dressing like they are going to the market or to a party.

And some commentators say legislators should stop wasting time on this very trivial issue and start pursuing issue pertaining to economic growth, national security and disease killing millions of Malawians everyday.