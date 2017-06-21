Ethiopia: Upward Mobility in Ethiopia's 'Mittelstand'

Photo: Addis Fortune

As car decor sales rise in Addis Abeba, it seems that for car decoration shops business is booming.

Urban Job Creation Food Security Agency revealed that the Small and Medium sector is performing well in terms of expediting enterprises into the next level.

Agency Deputy Director Bekele Mengistu disclosed that the Small and Medium sector - "Mittelstand", as they call them in Germany - is performing in the expected manner in terms of boosting the enterprises' upward mobility, and bolstering the sector's ability to contribute to the economy.

"Currently, 5 thousand enterprises, out of the close to 700 thousand that were created within the five year GTP I plan, have elevated themselves to medium level", he said. While some economist claim that SMEs in developing countries tend to stagnate compromising the sector's ability to fully contribute to the economy, the Deputy Director believes that the sector in Ethiopia is not undermined from making its contribution in the economy. "It is contributing in employment creation, only second to the agriculture sector, and in broadening the taxpayers' base."

According to the Deputy Director, the upward progress should be considered in terms of how it is realized: entrepreneurial skills and work ethic of individuals, the enterprises' performance as well as their capabilities. "This is the process that countries have passed on and ours are also going through the same phase."

While referring what the Agency is doing in terms of assisting the enterprises make the upward jump, he said, the Agency helps enterprises by providing training and creating market linkages.

Agency Director General Zenebe Kumo on his part said greater efforts have been exerted by the agency to give support to the enterprises involved in the sector in a way to resolve bottlenecks related to skills, technology, attitude, capital and market to get the sector so as to grow at the needed level.

According to a report from the Agency, various types of training has been given to the enterprises with a view of hastening their upward mobility and strengthening the industrialization process. by formulating a clear, concise manual that is based on the experience of successful entrepreneurs and model enterprises that have become successful A goal was set to give the training to 200 trainees that have drawn from all over the country, and 95% of that obje3cticve has been met, adds this same report.

"Further, when they transfer to medium enterprises, the industry park gives them priority. Those that have already entered the industrial park have their start in the SME sector." In general, he said, they provide the support the enterprises need in order to grow and not revert back a notch once they have made the jump upward.

There are challenges that are hindering enterprises' not to promote into medium level enterprises, which the Deputy highlighted to be related to attitudinal problem and capital. "If a person is satisfied with what he has already obtained at subsistence level, he will prefer to stay at his level and will not be initiated to improve further."

Similarly, he adds, as a poor country, sometimes there are problems that are associated with capital, production areas, infrastructure and latest machines.

We are of course attending to the problem as we have setup capital lease providing institutions, industrial parks but they also demand capital, he said. "All this pose challenges in creating medium level enterprises."

As to Bekele, the sector though is at its infancy stage, its progress, compared to many countries of the sector, is encouraging. This move will unquestionably continue to gain momentum as the Country move forward, he reflected his anticipation.