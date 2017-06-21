Ethiopia: University to Expand Tourism Sites

Photo: Michel Hoebink/ RNW

Church service at the Axum St Michael church in Ethiopia.

Aksum University started off on the right foot to expand tourism spots around the town of Aksum, University Tourism and Archaeology Institute Director Dr. Hiluf Berhe told The Ethiopian Herald recently.

The Director disclosed that since its inception in the mid of the just ending academic year, the Institute has discovered ten ancient tombs which have shapes of crosses inside them, fossils and enabled to save some heritages from damages.

Dr. Hiluf stated that the already accessed tourism sites in the Heritages Park including the Steales of Aksum, mausoleum and Dunkur Palace, are imminent compared to the heritages surrounded the town. He added, "The whole of Aksum can be referred as heritages park."

The fossils are under archaeological scrutiny as they found to show some signals that the most precious tools used by the kingdom had been stolen, Dr. Hiluf added.

According to Dr. Hiluf, the result will help to state the exact time of the downfall of Aksumite Kingdom and contribute to increase the number of tourism destinations to be visited.

Furthermore, he stated, according to studies conducted and the findings, these historic heritages are believed to provide sufficient information as the heritages are stretched up to parts of Western Tigrai,

The history of Aksum is not yet fully discovered, according to Dr. Hiluf, there are also former generation obelisks buried under the present one.

The University is undertaking projects to reopen some of the previously discovered but shortly closed heritages for unknown reasons by western archaeologists, according to the director.

Towards this, Dr. Hiluf noted that Aksum University is working closely with internationally reputed universities such as the University of California and Canadian University.