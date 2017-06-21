21 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wazito Close in on Bob Mugalia, Mark Odhiambo Capture

By Vincent Opiyo

National Super League (NSL) side Wazito FC is closing in on the signing former Kenyan internationals Bob Mugalia and defender Mark Odhiambo.

The two have been training with the Kabete-based side for a while after partying ways with their previous employers.

Mugalia, who lastly featured for top flight side Muhoroni Youth and Odhiambo for Nakumatt FC, could form part of coach Frank Ouna's squad for the second round.

Mugalia last played competitive football in December 2015 while at Muhoroni Youth, while Odhiambo has been unattached for the last one yea after leaving Nakumatt midway through last season.

"We are almost done with the paperwork. They have been with us for some time now. The coach sees their addition as vital to our push for promotion to the top tier," the team's patron Solomon Alubala told Nation Sport.

Alubala further added that the technical bench will make a final decision on players the club will release or sign on Thursday.

Wazito have amassed 32 points from 15 rounds and are ranked third on the 19-team log, three points below Edward Manoah's Vihiga United who sit top of the standings.

The team begins their dream hunt for the GOtv Shield honours with a first round match against FK United on Sunday at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

