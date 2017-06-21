Ethiopia: Aksum University - Towards Preserving Heritages, Serving Community

Aksum University, situated close to the ancient town of Aksum, is among the nearly established universities across the country; which are referred to as the 'second generation universities.'

These universities were established in consideration of the local resources in order to undertaking researches and community services besides their major task of producing qualified manpower.

The Ethiopian Herald recently, has an insight in to the heritages management and community service activities of Aksum University.

University President Dr. Tsehaye Asmelash told this reporter that any university has three major objectives: production of qualified manpower, research and community services.

What Aksum University is doing with regarding this is working to translate researches in order to bring meaningful societal change, said Dr. Tsehaye adding that "After we find community problems and we conduct research on how to solve it, it could not be lion in the shelf. Therefore, we have set technology and knowledge transfer section called KTT for this end. In connection with that the University is also implementing University -Industry linkage activities.

Dr. Tsehaye said the University has been working with pertinent bodies including manufacturing industries of both public and private organizations. This is one among the many objectives of the University, that is designed conceptualizing communities close to the University.

"Accordingly, Aksum heritages are the mainstay of the University's activities. Due to this reason, we give due focus to tourism and archaeology departments. We set up an Institute called Tourism and Archaeology merging the departments of Tourism Management, History and Archaeology. What ever the name could it be, the purpose of the Institute is to become a centre of excellence in heritages management."

The University at large aspires to see the Centre reached at the level best to explore and discover the ancient civilization of Aksumite Kingdom through research and study. The Institute has already started its tasks.

So far, researchers including the Director of the Institute, Dr. Hiluf Berhe, has been studying the heritages in Endaba Libanos Penteleon Church and the surrounding sites, he stated. "Researchers from the University have been digging the heritages for the past two years and found that some sites should be protected from human interactions for further studying."

"In partnership with our Korean counterparts, we have set another site to be studied. The site is found around Taekha Mariam," Dr. Tsehaye added.

He further noted that short term trainings to tour operators, tour guides, hotel peoples and the local youths have also been carried out which can be described as the other form of University - community services.

The University, apart from involving in archaeological activities, it also renders several community services. In this regard, a number of researches are involved in the areas of agriculture so as to boost productivity. These activities are sponsored by the University and conducted every year, as the President stated.

Through its second campus situated in Shire Endesslalssie as well as in its third Campus of the Referral Hospital and Heath Colleges, researchers conduct research that centres the respective communities, he added.

In addition to this, Dr. Tsehaye noted that the University has Research Centre in Seleklekha tasked to conduct researches on how to boost animal husbandry and agricultural productivity.

"In view of this, in the just ending academic year, the Seleklekha Centre has set plan to introduce new irrigation technology called 'Water Deficit Irrigation Method'. This has been done in close communications and consultations with the local communities in North Western Tigray. This plan mainly aimed at introducing improved technologies to the community and thereby increasing productivity," he said.

Noting that there are a number of research areas in the Centre, Dr. Tsehaye said ."The measurement to pick up a single research proposal or finding is based on what impact would brought to improve the communities agricultural productivity and its alignment with the GTP II goals."

Furthermore, during the summers, the universities in Tigray offer Science and Maths outreaching programmes to top students.

In high schools, previously the university had been giving tutorial classes to students but this scheme has come with two problems. The first one is that the students began to undermine the regular classes at winter season. And the second is its impact is found likely to be insignificant compared to our objectives. Thus, the University is compelled to change its plan and begin offering the training to educators. "Several schools in Western Tigray have been benefiting from this outreaching programme," Dr. Tsehaye added.

While elucidating the budgets allocated to researches Dr. Tsehaye said, the total budget that the University allotted for research for this academic year is ten million birr. However, depend on situations, it varies from year to year.

Dr. Tsehaye said that the University in its referral hospital is serving the community in caring and treating patients, concurrently to the teaching learning process.

For instance, there is hidden disease around Aksum known as Uterine prolapse.

The disease is considered in the community as sinful disease. However, due to the intervention of the referral hospital, last year, in the first round campaign, a team of researchers got ten women suffering form the disease and assist them to fully recover from the illness and rehabilitate."

Then in the second round during the reported year, the University expanded its coverage and cured 90 women. This year's was very encouraging in mobilizing the community and found 100 women who were in need of similar support, he added.

The University covers accommodations but the total cost is covered by partners from Britain said the President adding that the network is also part of the University's technology and knowledge transfer.

The doctor's team is composed of surgery professionals and anaesthesia experts of the United Kingdom who are working in collaboration with the Aksum University. This collaboration with the UK professionals, unquestionably, has immense contribution in transferring knowledge and skill to local doctors and medical students, according to Dr. Tsehaye.

In collaboration with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, Aksum University is also rendering free legal services to those who can not hire an attorney, Dr. Tsehaye added.

Concerning water and sanitation activities, the President noted as there is a problem in Aksum. "The underground water in Aksum has failed to pass the health investigation test. Hence, the town is getting water from Adwa. The University is also using that water unless this problem is resolved, not only the town, but definitely the University will face similar water crisis. That is why the research on water and sanitation is the University's major task too."

University Archaeology and Tourism Institute Director Dr. Hiluf for his part stated that the University has set up an Institute in the mid of this just ending academic year with the purpose of making Aksum a centre of archaeology and tourism excellence.

The Institute has an objective known as '75/25 Objective'. The first 75 per cent is to conduct researches and translate them to practice. And the 25 per cent is to produce qualified manpower on the fields of tourism and archaeology, according to Dr. Hiluf.

"Since its inception, the Institute has been doing heritages conservation and protection activities. We made urgent intervention in some sites that was under threat due to societal interaction," Dr. Hiluf underscored.

For instance, he said, the damage at the King Kaleb Tomb was saved due to Institute's urgent intervention. "Its surface was damaged by heavy trucks movement close to the tomb."

Currently, the Institute has moved to scientific research from simply safeguarding heritages. Dr. Hiluf added that following the infrastructural expansion like roads, many undiscovered heritages has been found in the under ground. Thus, the University is examining these heritages that are believed to be made ages back to the period of ancient civilization in Aksum.

At large, the Director stated that the Institute is duty bound to further make the ancient town tourism destination through research and tourism management activities in consultations with the zonal and town authorities, according to Dr. Hiluf.

The director added that there are still untouched heritages as the ancient town of Aksum is found buried under ground in the present town of Aksum.