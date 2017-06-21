Ethiopia: Ambassador Affirms to Strengthen Long-Standing Bilateral Relation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been playing active role in supporting Ethiopia's development programs and its engagement to increase access to social services, the Country's Ambassador said.

At an Iftar (Ramadan Dinner) programme held last week in the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation in commemoration of Zayed Humanitarian Day, Emirate's Ambassador to Ethiopia Ambassador Ghazi Abdullah Salem Al Mehri told The Ethiopian Herald UAE's charitable foundations have been engaged in materializing the Country's aim of enhancing its diplomatic and economic relations with Ethiopia.

The Ambassador further said: "Including the Red Crescent, Emirate's Humanitarian Organizations such as Sheikh Zayed Foundation, Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation, Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation have been involved in providing humanitarian aids, building schools and digging water wells in different parts of Ethiopia."

Ambassador Gahzi expressed his belief that events such as Zayed Humanitarian Day would also beneficial to UAE's vision of consolidating its long-standing bilateral relation with Ethiopia through people-to-people ties.

The Ambassador further said his Country has keen interest to further enhance its cooperation with Ethiopia in social, economic and cultural fields as well as combat terrorism.

Federal and Pastoralist Development Affairs State Minister Awol Wegriso said on the occasion that Ethiopia shares the success UAE has registered in building economy through a determined efforts of people with different religious and ethnic backgrounds.

"There is a resemblance in UAE's founding father Sheikh Zayed and Ethiopia's late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi in their accomplishment of lifting their people out of poverty and bring prosperity," he added.

The State Minister noted that Ethiopia has a desire to work with UAE in areas that would be helpful to maintain the two Countries common feature of religious pluralism and enhance cooperation in various fields of engagement.

Awol affirmed his Ministry's commitment to extend the necessary support for Sheikh Zayed Foundation in its operation in Ethiopia.

For his part, Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President Sheikh Muhammad-Amin Jemal Umer said the Council closely working with its UAE counterpart to exchange views and experiences in peace, religious tolerance and mutual coexistence among others.

UAE marks Zayed Humanitarian Day in memory of Country's founder the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.