20 June 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cricket - Proteas Look to Lay the Foundations of a Legacy At the World Cup

South Africa begin their World Cup campaign in England this weekend. The tournament is a culmination of three years of hard work, investment from both Cricket South Africa and Momentum and the belief that they are trailblazing for the next generation. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

It is unfathomable to think that three years ago, the South African women's cricket team still had to fill in part-time (and in some cases, full-time) jobs while representing their country. It's not like women playing cricket is a new thing. Reports from as early as 1745 recorded matches of women playing the game.

As with most sports of the female variety, it has just taken far longer to professionalise and that much longer to get the investment needed to make it so.

Australia and England have been at the forefront of this change, but three years ago, Momentum jumped on board and bought into Cricket South Africa's (CSA) vision of setting up structures to allow the women's game to thrive in the country. For the first time, women had contracts which meant that those in the top tier could focus on simply playing cricket.

South Africa still...

