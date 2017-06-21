Africans Intertwine Plan With SDGs

interview

The Sustainable Development Goal Centre for Africa (SDGC/A) - established by leaders of the continent as a homegrown initiative - has started its operations in July 2016, with an aim of implementing UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in conformity with other continental plans, such as 'Agenda 2063'. Dr. Belay Begashaw is currently working as Director General of the Centre, and The Ethiopian Herald has caught up with him to discuss regarding these issues.

So, what are the Sustainable Development Goals all about?

Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) is the extension of the Millennium Development Goals; a new development plan that would be implemented for the next 15 years. This is a document decision made by 193 countries.

The programme is different from the previous Millennium Development Goal (MDG) in that it does not merely focus on poverty, health and other social issues. Rather it also targets major public matters, such as, climate change and inclusiveness [inclusive growth], which focuses on reducing the wider gap between poor and rich people.

Equally, it focuses on issues of good governance and aims to ensure accountability in both governmental, and non-governmental organization and privately owned organizations as well, he added.

"SDG has 17 goals of which 16 are technical. Each goal has its own criteria, measurement and standards. Accordingly, Africa has been through such activities. Specially, taking lesson from MDGs, right after the global agreement in September 2015, it is engaged into some activities," the Director General further said.

How does the Centre fit into this?

According to Dr. Belay, the Centre, with its Headquarters in Kigali, has a department that provides technical assistance, conducts research, monitors & asseses the performance of member countries. And after becoming fully operational since last July, the Centre has prepared a working plan that aligns SDGs with other continental plans, such as Agenda 2063. Not only this, he further said that the Centre has also designed reliable evaluation system for each plan. Some countries have already started to implementing the plan, which can be replicated by other African countries.

What does sustainable in this regard mean?

Here, sustainable is to mean maintaining something at a certain rate or level. In this regard, when we say a given thing is sustainable, it means it would bring economic benefits, financial returns to a country at individual level. What we should not forget is sustainability will not be limited to economic benefits alone. Rather, it also takes into account number of issues, such as social, environmental benefits and the likes.

For instance, these days the meaning of profitability has totally changed. When a given project is said to be profitable, it means the income generated from that project should equally serve the community at large and/or benefit a wider range of people. This is also what is called 'inclusiveness'. Inclusiveness does not target a certain group or community; it aims at making all segment of society beneficiaries at all levels.

Checking whether a project or a technology is environment friendly or not is the other matter that is evaluated within the framework of sustainability. If it does not consider environmental impacts of a certain project, the project has no value. So, the development strategy we follow will be evaluated in accordance to these criteria.

The other thing that should be highlighted is comprehensiveness. "If we take one thing independently, the budget allocated to that particular issue would be costly. However, if we plan collectively, in addition to ensuring efficient and effective use of resources, it benefits us in terms of creating synergy as well. In the other way a given technology, be it the issue of health, education or any other, if it does not fulfil the criterion and bring about the desired change, it will not be taken as sustainable, he added.

While pointing out the uniqueness of the Programme, Dr Belay said; "the SDG plan is different from previous development plans because it considers the importance of cooperation. It understands that sustainability is achieved through lending hands and having a certain wealth. A country with extreme poverty cannot talk of sustainability. Sustainability cannot be realized over poverty. However, it can be realized by concerted efforts of people and optimal utilization of resources. To this effect, these things should be treated in a better manner to bring changes than the previous trends.

There are countries who achieved the Millennium Development Goals. And some others that lagged behind. Hence, what is the importance of setting a goal?

First of all, the plan is projected in accordance with the goal you wish to achieve. After 15 years, the world countries have agreed upon the key socio-economic aspects they want to reach and have set goals. The greatest thing here is, creating this convergence.

"We all live in this world and this is the only universe we live in. Any country, no matter how developed, it cannot resolve the issue of environmental crisis or biodiversity issues or any other similar concerns independently. It, unquestionably, needs other countries' hand."

Whether we like it or not, these and many other current concerns are global in nature. They are concerns that demands for both developed and developing countries to join together, discuss them, and set their own targets and goals, he added.

To this effect, creating the platform and developing common goal which includes development plans are unavoidable issues. In this regard, if developing countries implement clear standard and organized themselves in that way, it will help them grow.

Any recommendations?

I think this process should further be strengthened. Educational and research institutions have to play meaningful role. Because most of the points we raised here require intellectuals' skill and expertise. When we prepare such a plan, utilizing capacity of universities and research institutes is decisive.

As mentioned earlier, the point SDGs differ from MDGs is that, SDG is an investment project whose actors are investors. The role of the government is facilitating conditions, providing support to the private sector. Development Banks and others institutions, recognizing that it is a new call to wake up, should reorganize themselves. By doing so, we can realize what we proposed, Dr. Belay underscored.

