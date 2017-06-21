The MMD Die hard Youth Wing has told former Lusaka Province MMD Chairperson William Banda to stop commenting on the political situation of the country because he has shown that he is a bad political advisor.

William Banda is quoted in some sections of the media as having said that former Republican President Rupiah Banda should stop involving himself with the current political situation in the country but MMD Die Hard Youths National Coordinator Gerald Chiluba said William Banda reserved no rights to comment on what is happening in the country.

Chiluba said it is the likes of William Banda who are wrongly advising their leader Hakainde Hichilema that he is facing treason charges in the courts of law today.

He said it was shocking that the former President was being attacked for sharing his opinion on the political tension in the country.

"We are shocked with the recent attacks on the former Head of State Rupiah Bwezani Banda over his recent comment with regard to the state of political affairs in our country. President Banda was only trying to give his honest opinion on the perceived political tension which is expected of the former Head of state like elsewhere in the world.

"William Banda reserves no moral right to drag the former president into their dirty politics. Infact he should have been the one to have been advising the UPND on the best practices of democractic politics because he had learnt from the best of politicians," he said.

He added "The records of the former Head of State are very clear, he freely gave up power without hesitation because the ECZ had announced that he had lost, which the UPND are failing to do due to political advisers like him who claim to have ideas about politics and yet they know nothing, that's why HH is going through what he is going through today because of such characters who have continued to mislead and misadvise him."

Chiluba further called on politicians to stop the habit of disrespecting the office of the former Head of State because there is much more that Zambia as a nation can learn from the said office.

He said MMD like UNIP share a proud record of peacefully handing over power when they lost something he said William Banda should inculcate in the UPND leadership.

"We want to take this opportunity to appeal to politicians not to rob the integrity which as been bestowed on our former Head of States as we have much more to learn from their weaknesses and strengths they possessed while in government. Let us hold them in high esteem like the Mandela's and kwame Nkrumah's.

"Just like UNIP in 1991, we conceded defeat in 2011 and peacefully handed over power,that is the record that every Zambian has and former President Banda is globally celebrated for that display of Statesmanship and democracy. we expect William having learnt from best practices to inculcate the same spirit of democracy and respect for the will of the people in his party UPND, we want to encourage the UPND to be careful with individuals like him because It is such behaviour that makes one continuing to lose elections," he said.