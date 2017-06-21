Midfield genius Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo says they have to show character to come out with the result they need against Al Ahli Tripoli here in a CAF Champions League group game this evening.

Chitiyo has been the outstanding Makepekepe player in the tournament and scored a brace in a victory over USM Alger of Algeria.

"As I said before, there will be difficult places in Africa where we should go and prove that we have character by being on top of our game," he said.

"The players are all geared up for a good game and a win. We have to show character. We saw that they are a good team and we have to be better on the day and win.

"This is the time to prove that we are a good team. A good team beats the best opponent and we have to do so." Chitiyo said their big defeat at home was now part of history.

"It's regrettable, everything was not just right on the day in question. We can't blame anyone. Ndobhora racho (that's the nature of the game) but we have to do the right thing," he said.

"We have to be organised and do our best for ourselves. What we don't want is to repeat those mistakes. They managed to score goals and here we can do so as well.

"It's possible and, like I said, we have to believe in ourselves."

Chitiyo thinks the neutral venue will allow them to play without pressure.

"I thinks it's an advantage but the whole work has to be done in 90 minutes. You just have to concentrate on those minutes," he said.

"We are happy there won't be too much intimidation from the fans but we are strong to face such challenges. We are not at this stage by mistake."