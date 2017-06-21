21 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Ronald Chitiyo Rallies Makepekepe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chipo Sabeta

Midfield genius Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo says they have to show character to come out with the result they need against Al Ahli Tripoli here in a CAF Champions League group game this evening.

Chitiyo has been the outstanding Makepekepe player in the tournament and scored a brace in a victory over USM Alger of Algeria.

"As I said before, there will be difficult places in Africa where we should go and prove that we have character by being on top of our game," he said.

"The players are all geared up for a good game and a win. We have to show character. We saw that they are a good team and we have to be better on the day and win.

"This is the time to prove that we are a good team. A good team beats the best opponent and we have to do so." Chitiyo said their big defeat at home was now part of history.

"It's regrettable, everything was not just right on the day in question. We can't blame anyone. Ndobhora racho (that's the nature of the game) but we have to do the right thing," he said.

"We have to be organised and do our best for ourselves. What we don't want is to repeat those mistakes. They managed to score goals and here we can do so as well.

"It's possible and, like I said, we have to believe in ourselves."

Chitiyo thinks the neutral venue will allow them to play without pressure.

"I thinks it's an advantage but the whole work has to be done in 90 minutes. You just have to concentrate on those minutes," he said.

"We are happy there won't be too much intimidation from the fans but we are strong to face such challenges. We are not at this stage by mistake."

Zimbabwe

'Govt Commits to Implementing UN Human Rights Recommendations'

Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabiza said Government is committed to implementing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.