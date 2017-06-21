Gaborone — Four premier league team will compete in the Gaborone City Mayor's cup to be staged on July 22 at the National Stadium.

The teams are Lobatse based side Extension Gunners, Mochudi Centre Chiefs, Tafic and Sharps Shooting Stars.

Speaking at the tournament launch on Monday, Gaborone City Mayor Kagiso Thutlwe as the UNAIDS programme 90-90-90 ambassador whose main target is to ensure that by 2020, 90 per-cent of all people living with HIV would know their status, he had found it prudent to use football as a tool to encourage men to test.

He said their statistics had revealed that men were not participate much in testing for HIV, adding that he was happy that Spot Kick came up with a good initiative of a one day tournament.

"Couple of ticket will be given out for all those who have tested, as a way of encouraging them to know their status, "he said.

The tournament, he said would also help teams to have a look at their new signees, given that was a pre-season.

Botswana Football Association Chief Executive Officer, Ookeditse Malesu said the tournament was very beneficial to his association and Botswana players.

He said the tournament also came at the appropriate time as it would also help the team who had new players to gauge them for the coming season.

BOPA