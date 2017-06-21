Tanzania: Cheka Keen On World Belt

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's boxing sensation Francis Cheka says his fight this weekend in Geneva, Switzerland is the biggest of his professional career.

The Morogoro-based boxer will step into the ring on Saturday to trade punches with Enes Zecirevic of Bosnia.

This is the second time in seven months for SMG, as the boxer is popularly known, swings into the ring for a high-profile international bout.

On December 17, last year he took on Indian boxer Vijender Singh at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi and lost by technical knockout (TKO) in the third round of the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Asia Pacific super middleweight title.

Cheka, one of the best middleweight boxers of his generation in the country, gave his fans something to smile about on February 27, last year.

He won the World Boxing Federation (WBF) intercontinental super middleweight title at the expense of Serbian boxer Geard Ajetovic in an exciting fight held at Leaders club grounds.

The hard-punching boxer assured local boxing enthusiasts yesterday that nothing will stop him from shining in Geneva this weekend.

For the past three weeks, he has been undergoing intensive training under close supervision the country's boxing legend Emmanuel Mlundwa.

"You follow your dreams and try to reach your goal, no matter who you are or where you come from, it's possible," he said confidently.

"I am ready for the fight. I am not underrating my opponent but I am optimistic that he will not go beyond the fourth round.

"It is a do or die for me. I'll be all out for a win. This will not be the first time for me to fight abroad."

The bough has been organized by promoter; Samir Hotic of the Boxniaque Promotion and the light heavy bout has been scheduled for 10 rounds.

However, the boxer if facing uphill task in order to win the bout against Zecirevic who has so far won prominent title bouts in his boxing career. The boxer lost only two bouts in his boxing career. The boxer won 16 bouts and all by knockout.