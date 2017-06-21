21 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Journalist Menya Freed Without Charge After Sunday Arrest

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Nation Media Group journalist Walter Menya has been released by police as directed on Monday by a magistrate's court.

Police had wanted to continue holding him, but Nairobi Magistrate Martha Mutuku declined to grant them orders, saying security forces have no basis to do so because no charge has been proffered against him.

The journalist is however expected back in court on Wednesday next week when the matter will come up for mention.

A statement from Police Headquarters said the Sunday Nation journalist had allegedly received Sh35,000 through M-PESA and was arrested while receiving an additional Sh20,000.

