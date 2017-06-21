Tanzania: Magufuli to Launch Expanded Upper Ruvu Water Treatment Plant

Ruvu — President John Magufuli is expected to launch, later today, the expansion of the Upper Ruvu Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water for Dar es Salaam and Coast regions.

The plant is the second oldest in the country which has been expanded by 122 per cent from producing 82,000 to 196,000 cubic meters of water daily. It is situated near Mlandizi Township in Kibaha district.

Water from Upper Ruvu is pumped to reservoirs at Kibamba and Kimara through four main pipes before it is distributed to the city dwellers.

Beneficiaries of the plant are residents of Mlandizi, Visiga, Kongowe, Kiluvya, Kibamba, Mbezi and Kimara. Others are Changanyikeni, Ubungo, Kibangu, Makuburi, Tabata and Segerea.