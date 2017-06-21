21 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Three Students Win International Genius Competition

Photo: The Citizen
By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — Three students from Feza Boys Secondary School have won this year's Olympiad competition in the United States.

The winners include the son of the former President Jakaya Kikwete, Rashid Jakaya Kikwete, Abdulrazak Mkamia who is the son of Chemba MP and former deputy minister, Juma Nkamia and Abdallah Rubeya.

The competition brought together participants from 63 countries across the world. They were tested on their knowledge about environmental issues.

The competition, which was held at State University in New York, was organized by the Terra Science and Education.

The competition involved various categories, which include robotics, ecology, biodiversity, resource, energy, ecology, innovation in science entrepreneurship and social responsibility in business.

