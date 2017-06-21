Gaborone — Bokamoso Private Hospital has sponsored Botswana Netball Association (BONA) with P1 million for Netball World Youth Cup (NWYC) scheduled for July 2017.

Speaking at NWYC partnership launch on June 19, Bokamoso chief executive officer, Andre Ackerman said he was happy to be part of the spectacular and history making event.

Ackerman said building partnerships with key stakeholders was helpful in ensuring commitment to quality and affordable health care in Botswana.

"We therefore hope that by supporting Netball World Youth Cup 2017 will help promote netball as a sporting code for Botswana and encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle," he added.

He encouraged athletes to hit the ground running to make Batswana proud thus flying Botswana flag high.

He applauded BONA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for their effort in winning the privilege to host NWYC 2017, stating that the event was placing the country on a global stage.Dr Lesedinyana Odiseng who is faced with athletes' medical assessment and fitness said pre-medical assessment would be done on all Team Botswana participating athletes.

Dr Odiseng said athletes have been working tirelessly with exercise physiologist and dietician in quest to advice Team Botswana health wise.

BOPA