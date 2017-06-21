20 June 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: PS Advises Staff

By Jeremiah Sejabosigo

Gaborone — The permanent secretary for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Ms Kebonye Moepeng has advised new members of staff in the ministry to serve clients diligently and avoid unethical practices.

Addressing new staff members in the ministry at Botswana Public Service College recently, Ms Moepeng revealed that she had received reports of some officers not treating clients with dignity in the past.

She advised the new officers to be professional all the time, be tolerant to the public and ensure efficiency and effectiveness at their offices.

"Don't make yourselves bigger than your clients, you are servants of the public.

You have to talk nicely to your clients," she said.

She further warned officers to avoid unethical practices in the workplace, explaining that corruption could destroy their careers and the economy of the country.

She also urged them to resist temptation for bribery.

"When we take you through anti-corruption initiatives that is an area where we are guiding yourselves and other officers that in government you don't get tempted.

You don't provide services to a client because you were given an envelope (bribe). Make sure that you don't get any bribe from anybody," she advised.

