Tanzania: Council's Word to Tanzania Football Federation, Aspirants On the Election

Dar es Salaam — The general election of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) will proceed as planned, says the National Sports Council (NSC).

This comes only days after the council threatened to halt the polls, accusing the national football governing body of violating the rules and regulations governing the sport.

However, the NSC said the TFF election would be held on August 12 in Dodoma as earlier announced by the federation.

The NSC secretary general, Mohamed Kiganja said yesterday that they have no objection to the TFF to hold the election on August 12.

"We have given them a green light to go on with their preparations for the election," Kiganja said.

"But we have ordered all candidates to adhere to the laid down rules and regulations," he aded.

He said the candidates who are now officials of other football bodies, including district and regional football governing bodies and clubs, have to resign before the August 12 election.

Kiganja also said all leaders who would win in the election would be required to swore in and fill form number five of the body.

This year's TFF general election is expecting to be the toughest one following the number of aspirants who have returned the candidate application form.

The TFF's presidential post is seemed to be the toughest one as eight football stakeholders have so far applied for the post. Apart of reigning TFF president.

Jamal Malinzi, other candidates are Ali Mayay, Shija, Frederick Mwakalebela, Athuman Nyamlani, Fredrick Masolwa, Wallace Karia and Imani Madega.

