Africa: Golfers Brace for Africa Meet

Dar es Salaam — Ten outstanding golfers during a special tournament scheduled for early next month, will earn calls to the national team for this year's Africa Region 4 Championship, says Tanzania Golf Union (TGU).

Announcing the criteria yesterday, TGU chairman Joseph Tango said that unlike previous selections, there will be no wild cards during the championship opening on July 8 in Dar es Salaam and Arusha.

Over 50 golfers, including those making up a 29-member provisional squad, will compete in the week-long championship at the Dar es Salaam and Arusha Gymkhana Clubs, where TGU will pick the final squad.

Local golfers will line up against some of the continent's finest players when the country hosts the Africa Region 4 Championship, which will run from August 22 to 27 at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club. Tango said the tournament will be supervised by two coaches namely Hassan Kadio and Onais Mollel.

According to the TGU boss, golfers from Morogoro and Dar es Salaam will be under the tutelage of Kadio, while those from Kili Golf Club, TPC Moshi Club in Kilimanjaro and Arusha Gymkhana Club will be under close supervision of Mollel.

The Africa Region 4 Championship will feature golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sudan, Comoro and Madagascar.

"The competition is going to be tough, as you know our golfers will be up against the continent's finest players," Tango said.

"Nevertheless, we are optimistic and we will keep our heads high. The main target for our team is to win the championship," he said. He said the much anticipated tournament will be for 36 holes in both rounds.

"The first round will see 14 golfers bow out and the remaining 15 will compete in the second round, which will see five golfers sail though," he said.

He said the golfers to be selected during the special championship would undergo residential training camp for two weeks ahead of the Africa tournament.

Golfers who will compete at the Dar Gymkhana Gymkhana Club with handicap in bracket are Aidan Nziku (4), Amani Saidi (3) and Victor Joseph (1) all from Dar Gymkhana Club.

Others are Athumani Idd (9), Godfrey Gwacha (5), Henrik Nyenza (3), Jumanne Mbunda (4), Prosper Emmanuel (6), Richard Mtweve (4), Seif Mcharo (4 ) and Isyaka Daud -Jr (7). Morogoro's Godfrey Mtungilegwe, who has single digit handicap, will also take part.

Golfers who will be at the Arusha Gymkhana Club are Elisha Fadhili (1), Emmanuel Samwel (1), George Sembi (2), Issac Anania (5), Japhari Omari - Jr (5), Lucas Mlumbi (6) and Martin Mc Donald (3).

Also on the list are Vicent Gullo (5) while from Arusha are. Jay Nathwani - Jr (7), Pravin Sigh - Jr (5), Richard Stephen (8), Babu Laizer (6) and Noel Martin (8). Only one player each from Kili Golf who happens to be Isaac Wanyenche (3).