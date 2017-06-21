Tanzania Needs to Plant 280 Million Tree Annually to Curb Deforestation

Dodoma — Over 372,000 hectares are deforested annually, deputy minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Engineer Ramo Makani, has told the Parliament today.

Responding to a question posed by Special Seats MP, Immaculata Semesi (Chadema), who wanted to know how much the country is losing through deforestation, Mr Makani said in order to reverse the situation, the country is supposed to plant 280 million trees each year for 17 years continuously.

In her question, Ms Semesi wanted to know what measures the government was taking to prevent the country from deforestation.

"The country is currently facing major challenge of climate change, a move that is also fueled by wanton tree felling. How many acres of trees are planted in Tanzania each year?" she asked.

The deputy minister revealed that there are 48.1million hectares of forests in the country.

"The government will continue raising awareness among members of public on the need to plant trees and we have also directed all municipal councils to set aside land for trees planting," he said.

Furthermore, he detailed that the ministry has directed each district to annually plant at least 2 million trees.