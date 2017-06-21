Nigeria: Govt's Involvement Responsible for High Cost of Hajj- Islamic Council

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has blamed the involvement of government for the high cost of hajj in Nigeria.

The body therefore, called for consultation and strategy as part of measures to reduce the 2017 hajj fares.

The Director of Administration of the council Ustaz Isa Okonkwo said on Monday in a statement that while Nigerian Muslims do not demand any other special concessions since Hajj is a religious duty for which they are responsible, whatever concession is given any other Nigerian travelers (including non-Muslim pilgrims) is due and should be accorded to Nigerian pilgrims to Mecca.

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) is therefore of the view that Hajj-fare can be less than it is, if all parties are genuinely consulted for an appropriate solution and strategy. Federal Government of Nigeria should hand Hajj-matters (except consular and security) to the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. It is government involvement that is responsible for the high cost for obvious reasons.

“The committee set up by the NSCIA under the leadership of Gen. A.B. Mamman (Rtd) to work out the modus-operandi of transfer has not been given the required support (particularly in the area of statistics) by National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). Hajj should not be commercialized at the expense of the masses who struggle to fulfill their religious obligation, hence the need to explore the cheapest cost for a comfortable and safe-hajj performance,” Okonkwo said.