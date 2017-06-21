Maun — Following a successful fact finding mission in Namibia, Lake Ngami Conservation Trust intends to kick start wood processing project with a view to broaden its resource base.

In an interview, the trust manager, Mr Galefele Maokeng said the trust sent four youths from the village to Namibia on a fact finding mission at the Namibian Wood Industry Association courtesy of UNDP who agreed to fund certain community projects.

He said initially, they requested assistance from the organization, but indicated that it could only fund bush encroachment and salvage harvesting of dead woods in the lake.

He said currently, they completed training of the youths, noting that purchasing of necessary equipment has also been done.

Furthermore, he said they are expecting a delegation from Namibia to come and train more locals on operations of machines before end of this month.

Mr Maokeng noted that they intend to kick start the wood processing project beginning of July as they have realized that there is a high demand of charcoal and yet there are a lot of unused acacia trees in the lake.

He said they want to use old trimmed trees with an aim to control bush encroachment, adding that "we want to start production next month as we have plenty of raw materials; hence it is easy to start."

The trust, he said had ordered two kilns from Namibia for processing charcoal.

Asked about the targeted market, Mr Maokeng was quick to point out that Namibia would be the major market.

He said they would also supply local market. However, he revealed that the trust is also intending to invest in aquaculture development.

Mr Maokeng explained that in collaboration with their partners, they intend to work to have some aquaculture projects in production by end of next year.

Secondly, he said the trust must endeavor to enter the fish value chain, adding that as a community trust based in a non-core tourism area, it is critical for the trust to engage in activities and industries that would ensure financial gain and sustain the communities.

Eco-tourism was also identified as the best potentially revenue earner for the trust in the long term.

The key projects to be undertaken include avi-tourism, Lake Ngami Challenge and Game ranch development.

Mr Maokeng said the lake holds a huge potential for avi-tourism, adding that they need to develop the campsites and be ready to receive guests by the start of the next season.

Furthermore, he said they are in the process of buying a motor boat which they expect to have within the next two months and start offering boat rides in the lake.

The trust has been allocated a farm within the Hainaveld ranches and game ranching was identified as the principal activity to be undertaken.

The tourism packages to be offered by the project once operational would include bed and breakfast, game drives, horseback safaris, walking trails, camping and cultural activities by local communities.

Mr Maokeng said they are hoping to complete the Management Plan and Environmental Impact Assessment development by the end of the year which would facilitate for farm development by beginning of next year. Therefore, the project is expected to be operational within 12-18 months.

The trust also intends to organise Lake Ngami Challenge modeled on the Khawa Dune Challenge and the Makgadikgadi epic.

The expectation is to host it on annual basis and the event could feature water sporting, a fish festival, sport fishing as well as motor quads/bike race around the lake with a pit stops at selected scenic points along the route.

BOPA