Botswana: Schoolboy-Star Which Refuses to Dim

Mahalapye — During the Township Rollers league winning 2004/05 season, when the stars in the likes of Phenyo Mongala and Thapelo Balepi used to light up the galaxy that is the National Stadium with graceful brilliance, there was a skilful, deft and unsung figure dictating terms in the middle of the pitch, with the number 11 dancing at the back of his jersey.

His name was the incredibly savvy Tshepho Molefe.

Wind forward to today, 13 seasons later and now at Mahalapye side Botswana Railways (BR) Highlanders, he is still as incisive and versatile as before and what have changed now are only his age and the amount of wisdom and experience he has so far garnered.

In a tell-all interview with BOPA recently, the man nicknamed "Schoolboy" says he attributes his longevity in the game to the love, dedication and sacrifice he has towards football.

He also said that not being easily influenced by ill external sources, bad crowds and maintaining high fitness levels especially during his youthful days also contributed to his virtually 20 year old career.

"The senior players I found at Rollers helped me shape my life choices and to stick by them from an early age as I was the youngest in the team, I still up to this day live by them," said the exquisitely skilful Molefe.

"They taught me a lot about the basics of life and how to behave in a decent manner hence why I am still very much active with some of age mates already retired," said the 35 year old playmaker.

Narrating on his sojourn through Botswana football with a nostalgic smile playing at the corner of his lips, Molefe said as a youngster he used to attend coaching clinics at Extension 27 in Gaborone and was later snapped up by division 1 outfit Phiring Young Strikers.

He later on went for trials at Notwane under 17 youth team at the tender age of 12, he said, together with the renowned Moloi brothers, Pontsho and Dirang but failed to make the cut.

"We, [me, Pontsho and Dirang] one day decided to try our luck at a more established football institution in Notwane since we thought we stood better chances of playing at a higher level."

"Unfortunately I was unsuccessful as the then coach Paul Moyo lamented that I was too lightweight and skinny. However, Pontsho and Dirang passed the trials," recited the veteran footballer.

Despite being unsuccessful at Notwane, Molefe said he returned to Young Strikers up until in 1998 when an admirer, who was fascinated by the skill under the then teenager's repertoire and he only referred to as Molf, organized some trials for him at Rollers.

Upon turning up at SSG grounds Rollers trained at, he said he immediately became star struck as he found himself around the Rollers players whose names he only heard on radio match broadcasts.

He also outlined that the atmosphere at Rollers was so overwhelming that it took him a while to believe that it was really happening.

"I could not believe it because all of a sudden I was in the same team and sharing the same dressing room with players I grew up idolising and have seen only on newspapers," said Molefe.

"Schoolboy" said senior players like Biki Motubudi, Ephraim "Jiki" Maimela and Aaron Radira gave him a lot of support during his first training session but looked forward to meeting only one player who was away with the senior national team.

"I really expected and wanted to meet Sox (Molwantwa) on my first day, unfortunately he was away with the zebras but upon turning up the following day, his reception eased the pressure off me completely as he even offered me new pair boots as a welcome gift to the team," reminisced Molefe.

Although he went for many months before he played, Molefe said he cannot vividly remember well his official debut and its exact date but it was away to Police X1 and he performed well as he assisted a couple of goals.

He revealed also that the first time he pulled over the Rollers blue and yellow jersey over his head was a dream come true.

He said henceforth he sparingly featured for the team as some times he would only travel with the team and not even feature.

The then coach Ezekiel Mpofu would use the routine to help 'Schoolboy' settle in the team and even get used to the bustle and hustle of premier league football.

After struggling to consistently make the first team, in 2003 he solicited a move to the Peleng giants Lobtrans Gunners (as Extension Gunners were then known) in an effort to seek first team football because he thought he was ready to start and play regularly.

Prior to that however, an incident still vivid in the minds of many took place during the 2003 Coca Cola cup final between Rollers and sleeping giants Mogoditshane Fighters when Molefe seemingly refused to be substituted.

"It is a falsehood that I refused to be substituted. There was a misunderstanding in our technical area as some players (Molwantwa and Segopolo) were against my substitution by then coach Sonnyboy Sethibe."

"Sethibe then ordered me to go back into the pitch so they sort themselves out. Our coach is the one to blame for the misunderstanding," explained Molefe.

Just as the Setswana "Sedibana pele ga se ikanngwe" adage goes, Molefe said he still found it tough to crack into the first team at Gunners and the situation as far as incentives are concerned, was worse than at Rollers.

Ten months later, he was on the road again, this time up in the A1 road and north bound to the second city of Francistown to join Tati African Football Independent Club alias TAFIC.

At TAFIC in 2004, Molefe said he played with one of the strongest TAFIC teams as under their camp they had the likes of Bakang Moeng, Safi Sibisibi, Alphonse Modisaotsile, Eric Molebatsi and the late shot stopper Crispin Nyamutambo.

His stay at TAFIC, like at Gunners, was short as he re-joined Rollers beginning of the 2004/05 season, surrendering to then Rollers' managing director Somerset Gobuiwang's constant charm.

"Re-joining Rollers proved to have been a million fold worth of blessing for me as it was when I got an opportunity to play regularly and eventually win every cup in Botswana," narrates Molefe.

He was part of arguably the most successful Rollers side that went on to scoop the league, Kabelano charity cup and Coca-Cola cup treble.

Questioned on what was the main ingredient in their success tale, Molefe noted that the camaraderie that existed in their team was like no other as it was sky high.

"Mind you, back then we literally earned nothing as there was no money and the senior players in the team always advised us to play our hearts out to attract professional teams in South Africa hence dishing out sparkling performances throughout that championship winning season," remembers Molefe.

Molefe regarded that watershed moment as his greatest ever moment in football because they were simply unbeatable and he was at the zenith.

"I was on top form that season and was even closer than ever to a senior national team call up. I was scoring and creating goals, I will forever cherish that season," thought back Molefe.

Surprisingly, after guiding Popa to a treble and playing a key role in their CAF Confederations' cup, Molefe and teammate Seabo Gabanakgosi ditched Rollers for city rivals Gaborone United (GU).

He said their move irked a lot of feathers as they were called traitors by some Rollers supporters who said their acts were treacherous.

However, he said at GU they were not paid much and sometimes could go on for months without pay until they landed the Zac Constructions sponsorship.

"The sponsorship helped us a lot and also kept us motivated as we went on to win the league and Coca-Cola cup double. The boys in the camp used to chant "Madi aa itirelwa" whenever we won games and earned bonuses," humorously explained Molefe.

In 2009, Molefe said things took a nasty turn when Major David Bright was announced as GU coach and immediately deemed him surplus to requirements.

He said he left GU and again re-joined Gunners. He went on to face his former employers GU in the Joy Foundation cup and easily outsmarted them to snatch the cup.

It was at Gunners Molefe said he experienced his worst ever moment in Botswana football.

"This was during the 'Go tla siama' era when we lost many games and was even closer to relegation. Everything was a mess but we were clueless on what really was wrong, times were tough and torrid my man," said Molefe, as his eyes welled up.

Asked about how it felt carrying hopes and dreams of thousands of fans on his shoulders every weekend, he said it was a challenging yet great experience.

He added that the experience is beneficial as it pushes one to give their all on the field and also requires one to have a thicker skin and bigger heart.

Withal, the knotty times at Gunners saw him jump ship and join his current team Highlanders.

However at Highlanders now, he is more of a trusted wise man to the youngsters as he oozes wisdom and also mentors them as he is now at the eventide of his playing days.

"Here at BR (Highlanders), I use the experience I garnered through the years to advise the youngsters that despite the ups and downs they go through, they should remain focused," outlined Molefe.

Furthermore, asked on the difference between football today and in the yester years, Molefe lamented that today teams are mostly results oriented and rigid unlike in their early days when flair was plenitude in their game.

He also said teams nowadays are very tactical to the extent of cancelling out each other during match days and they plan only on how not to concede than on how to outscore their opposition.

Molefe said so far his plans are to guide Highlanders back to the elite league before he could talk about completely retiring.

He however hinted that he is left with probably 2 seasons before he hangs his mercurial boots.

In his parting words, he advised budding footballers to believe in themselves and their art, even during the times they are not making the first team.

He also said if they find themselves on the bench, they should carefully study the game and opponents so that when they are introduced, they already have an idea about what to do.

He also said they should not lose focus and be swept away by the adulations of the supporters least they become big headed.

Molefe also encouraged young players to always save whatever little they get.

"Some of our youngsters are already getting paid large sums so the best way is for them to save part of their salaries for future use because football is a very risky and short career," advised the oracular Molefe.

