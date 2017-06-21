Namibia: Rehoboth Murder Leads to 35 Years in Jail

The boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in her house near Rehoboth in early 2012 received a prison term of 35 years on a charge of murder yesterday.

Paulus Ruben's sentencing in the Windhoek High Court took place six months after judge Nate Ndauendapo found him guilty of murder, and after Ruben had spent more than five years in jail following his arrest in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

Ruben's girlfriend, Magritha Beukes (41), was discovered lying dead in her bed at Bahnhof near Rehoboth on the morning of 4 January 2012.

A doctor who carried out an autopsy on Beukes at first recorded that the cause of her death was natural, but then changed the cause of death to blunt force trauma to the head, the court heard during Ruben's trial.

Judge Ndauendapo convicted Ruben in December last year, after finding that the circumstantial evidence before the court could lead to only one reasonable inference, which was that Ruben was responsible for killing Beukes.

Ruben claimed during his trial that he had an alibi, as he was not at home at Bahnhof during the period Beukes was killed. However, judge Ndauendapo rejected his alibi as false after noting that three witnesses testified during the trial that they had still seen him at Bahnhof on the evening of 3 January 2012.

The judge also noted that Ruben tried to hide from the police when they arrived at the farm where he was arrested eight days after Beukes had been found dead. That behaviour was an indication that he knew he had committed an offence and that the police would come looking for him, the judge reasoned.

He further noted that the court heard that Ruben told one of the police officers involved in his arrest he had killed Beukes during an argument, and then tried to run away. Ruben also showed the officer and a colleague a place where he said he had tried to hang himself from a tree, using a piece of wire, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Hipura Ujaha told judge Ndauendapo after Ruben had been found guilty that he was sorry and remorseful over the death of Beukes. However, the judge commented yesterday that he closely observed Ruben during his trial, but did not see a hint of remorse from him.

It was aggravating that Ruben and Beukes were in a romantic relationship when she was murdered, judge Ndauendapo said.

He continued: "Violence against women has reached a crisis point. It is continuing unabated, despite the harsh sentences that the courts impose. Society is crying for the courts to impose severe sentences against those who commit crimes against women and children."

The clear message that should be heard from Namibia's courts was that crimes involving domestic violence would not be tolerated, and that sentences would be appropriately severe, judge Ndauendapo said.

State advocate Ethel Ndlovu prosecuted during Ruben's trial, which started in August 2015.