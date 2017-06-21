Government is not committed to harnessing the potential of traditional medicines despite evidence that they are used by over 80 percent of citizens, legislators have concluded.

Presenting oral evidence before the Health portfolio committee on Tuesday, Health ministry secretary Gerald Gwinji revealed that the department of traditional medicines has been receiving only a $1 000 in annual budgetary support--a situation that has limited research and value addition of traditional medicines.

He said apart from a 2002 WHO research which showed that 80 percent of Zimbabweans use traditional medicines for general ailments, another survey indicated 80 percent of people living with HIV and 52 percent of pregnant mothers use the same to compliment modern prescriptions.

Despite these figures and the potential of the industry, Gwinji said the department is failing to achieve much owing to lack of resources.

"We are currently a net importer of herbal products. As ministry of health we believe we should invest in research and in the manufacturing of products," said Gwinji.

He added, "The department of traditional medicines is there but around $650 000 is needed annually but rarely do we get $20 000 allocated and rarely do we get $1 000 disbursed."

Binga MP, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, said it was important that government invests in the sector whose plans "remain futuristic".

Bulawayo legislator, Jasmine Tofa, concurred saying if only government could provide minimal resources for the creation of appropriate regulations and research, the benefits reaped would be huge.

"These are medicines that have been used for generations but do you have a network, offices in provinces because that would help in capturing this knowledge and potential," she said.

The disconnect between traditional and modern medicine practitioners and mistrust have been the greatest setbacks in the adoption and standard regulation of the industry's products.

Traditional Medicines Practitioners Council had, as of last year, 1069 practitioners, 13 organisations, 12 herbal clinics, 14 faith based organisations, two herbal medicines wholesalers, three herbal gardens and six training institutions in its register.