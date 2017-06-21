Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli warned yesterday that reports of insecurity in Kibiti, Mkuranga and Rufiji districts in Coast Region would affect investors' confidence and forestall the government's drive towards industrialisation in the areas.

Dr Magufuli spoke on the security situation in the Coast Region for the first time as he began his three day tour of the region.

He told the residents of Kibaha Town that people living in areas marred by insecurity are to blame if the pace at which factories are constructed in their areas remains low.

The President was responding to an earlier report by Regional Commissioner Evarist Ndikilo who indicated that until now, there was a total of 371 factories in his region; 89 out of which are mid-sized. However, Mr Ndikilo said Mkuranga and Kibiti districts were still lagging behind in the drive towards industrialisation due to poor road infrastructure and shortage of power.

During his speech, President Magufuli told a cheerful audience that he was aware of the challenges they were facing in the region, but he asked them to cooperate with the police in identifying the perpetrators of the killings being reported in the area, as part of the efforts to attract investors.

The President said that the central government has already disbursed funds (through the Road Fund) to district councils in the region for the construction of roads, and noted that Mkuranga and Kibiti were lagging behind because of insecurity.

"Those who cause insecurity in this region are holding back development efforts. You (the residents of Coast Region) know them, and should now identify them, lest, you remain without factories," said Dr Magufuli.

"Who among investors would go to build a factory in an area where people are killing each other?" queried the Head of State as he asked them to cooperate with the police as the government sought a lasting solution to the security challenges in the districts.

Until recently, reports show that 39 people, including local leaders and police officers have been killed in Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rifiji districts.

Despite government's interventions, cases of sporadic killings have continued to occur, making the residents of Coast Region to live in fear.

Just yesterday, terrified Kibiti residents fled from their homes on hearing gunshots, fearing another wave of attacks.

Most of the time, when the attacks and killings occurr, the perpetrators have remained unknown.

Power strategy

Meanwhile, Dr Magufuli revealed plans by his government to build an electricity dam at Stiegler's Gorge, in Rujifi District as part of the efforts to boost the supply of electric power for the industrialisation drive.

For several decades the Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric project has been seen by Tanzania as a key component of the country's hydropower master plan.

This plan, completed during the mid-1980s, identified eight potential hydropower projects in the Rufiji Basin.

According to Dr Magufuli, a team of experts led by Ethiopia's Minister of Energy would soon arrive in Tanzania to try and assess the possibility of constructing the dam for power generation.

"Ethiopia has made huge strides in power generation. I once asked the country's Prime Minister to tell me the secret behind their success. He promised to show me how. Just, last night, I had a phone conversation with him, and he agreed to send in the team," said President Magufuli.

An earlier feasibility study showed that a 130-metre gravity arch dam can be constructed in phases at Stiegler's Gorge. Four phases were proposed, these being sequentially 300 MW, 600 MW, 300 MW and 900 MW phases, reports show.