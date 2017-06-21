21 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Refuses to Give Salaries to Councilors

Photo: The Citizen
Councilors.
By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — Government has ruled out recommendations by some Members of Parliament to start paying councilors monthly salaries.

Deputy Minister in the Presidents' Office dealing with Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG), Mr Selemani Jafo, told the Parliament today that the government will only increase monthly allowances to the councilors but not paying them salaries.

Mr Jafo made the remarks when he was responding to questions from some MPs, who pressed the government to start paying councilors monthly salaries because they were doing a lot of work at the grassroots.

They said councilors play vital role at fostering diverse socioeconomic development in their areas of jurisdictions, thus they should be remunerated well.

In his supplementary question, Mpanda Rural MP, Sebastian Kapufi (CCM) also demanded to know when the government will start conducting capacity building seminars to councilors.

"In the past the government used to conduct several capacity building training to councilors, the move which enhanced councilors delivery ability. When will the government revive these trainings?" he asked.

For his part, Kange Rugora (Mwibara - CCM) described councilors as key figure at promoting economic development in the country and thus, there was a need for the fifth phase government to start treat them accordingly.

Responding, Minister Jafo said the government recognises and appreciates crucial role the councilors were playing and that was why it keeps on increasing their allowances in each financial year.

"During 2013/14 fiscal year we increased their monthly allowances from Sh120,000 to Sh250, 000 whereby during 2014/15 the allowance was reviewed upward to Sh350,000 and Sh400, 000," he detailed.

