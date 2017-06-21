Namibia is lucky to have maintained its Fitch investment rating, given the major growth decline experienced in 2016, and the steep rise in debt stock recently.

Rowland Brown, economist and co-founder of Cirrus Capital, yesterday afternoon said: "Following the major growth miss (Fitch forecast 4,4% for 2016 vs a preliminary 0,2% by the NSA), and the dramatic rise in the debt stock over the past two years due to the large budget deficits experienced, we believe that Namibia has been lucky to maintain its investment grade rating."

He said there appeared to be some level of hope. "Nevertheless, the actions so far taken to bring the deficit under control, coupled with the extraordinary actions taken to rebuild the external position (including the swap agreements between the Bank of Namibia (BoN) and the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF), and BoN and NamPower, the issuance of the second Eurobond in 2015 and the changes in dual-listed and local asset requirements) appear to have managed to keep us at an investment grade level, at least for now. For these efforts, the relevant officials should be commended."

However, Brown warned that the country wasn't out of the woods. "Unfortunately, however, we are not completely out of danger yet. Our rating outlook remains negative, and we remain very vulnerable to fiscal slippage (particularly in 2018/19 and 2019/20), as well as to continued external position pressure, and a growth and revenue feedback from the economic slowdown witnessed over recent years.

"This being said, we believe that some specks of light can now be seen in the outlook, with the likes of improved Sacu receipts (at least for 2017/18, but at risk in 2018/19), the AfDB loan, the CIH-GIPF transaction and others driving some liquidity improvements. Add to this improved rainfall and stabilising commodity prices, less pressure on interest rates and similar, and the outlook appears to be slowly improving."

According to Brown, "the maintenance of the investment grade rating means that the cost of capital in Namibia, from government to private companies to individuals, will not be adversely affected, and it gives us additional monetary and fiscal policy room to recover from the recession that we experienced in 2016, and to rebuild some buffers. Added to this, it gives us time to show our commitment to fiscal consolidation, and to see some growth recovery."

Daniel Kavishe, market research manager at FNB Namibia Holdings, was cautiously optimistic, but also maintained that there was no reason for Namibia to rest on its laurels.

He said yesterday: "We welcome the recent decision by Fitch to maintain Namibia's credit ratings, albeit with a negative outlook.

"Although Namibia was spared a downgrade for now, we need to remain alert," he added: "Whilst government's budgeted consolidation plan seems sufficient to stave off a downgrade for now, there are certain areas that remain of concern. Socio-economic indicators reveal that the level of unemployment has increased significantly from 27% to 34%. This has been the result of a downturn in the economy."

Should this picture not change, there could be trouble, Kavishe cautioned. "If this persists in the future, combined with an environment where investments remain low, it could send worrying signs to other credit ratings. A quick remedy would be for government to accelerate PPP (public private partnership) engagements and projects which could help alleviate the current economic environment, especially in the key sectors of water, energy, logistics and land development. This will draw us closer to the targets set by NDP5, which in itself incorporates rigorous PPP engagements."

Minister of finance Calle Schlettwein was not available to comment yesterday afternoon.