Several Namibia Training Authority assessors say they were forced to fend for themselves after the entity failed to fully fund their travel, accommodation and meals while they were on official duty.

NTA spokesperson Mornay Louw said more than 200 assessors, including government officials, are participating in a current nationwide examination assessment round which started on 29 May, and is scheduled to end on 30 June.

The NTA is the assessment and certification body for vocational education and training in Namibia.

Despite assessors claiming otherwise, Louw said most assessors were paid in full, and others with higher claims were paid 50% of their dues while arrangements were made to settle the outstanding amounts by the end of this week.

He declined to say how much money had been paid to the assessors so far, and how much is outstanding.

Two of the assessors who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of victimisation confirmed that many assessors had to provide for their own accommodation, food and transport needs.

The one assessor, who is also a government employee, said it is not unusual to start duty without receiving subsistence and travel allowances.

He said he has spent his own money, and was not sure whether he wanted to go through the long process of reclaiming it.

Another assessor told The Namibian that some officials who reported for duty at centres in other towns yesterday could not leave the accommodation establishments on Sunday as they had not settled the accommodation bills, and were waiting for the NTA to either pay or make arrangements. She said some of the officials were lucky to be posted to their home towns, and therefore did not have to travel or pay for accommodation.

The assessor said although she understands the security risks of sending question papers to Windhoek for moderating, the NTA's financial difficulty could be as a result of having moderators travelling to the centres for assessments.

"Two assesors are enough. It is not necessary for the moderator to travel along; that can cut costs," she noted.

Louw said those who spent their own money on duty will be reimbursed, provided their claims meet policy requirements.