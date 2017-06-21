Kenya: Class Six Pupils Cane Their Teachers to Protest Punishment

Photo: GodfreyOundoh/TheNation

Kirimon Primary School in Samburu West turned into a battlefield as pupils attacked their teachers.

There was drama at Kirimon Primary School in Samburu West on Monday after standard six boys ambushed and caned their teachers in class.

The pupils are said to have been angered by severe punishment meted by their female teachers.

Three teachers were seriously injured after being attacked during the incident. Other teachers who tried to intervene were also caned and forced to scampered for safety in neighbouring homes.

Some parents who rushed to the school to rescue the teachers were also injured during the incident.

An administration Police officer called from the nearby Kirimon Administration Police Post shot in the air in a bid to save the teachers who were under siege.

But the rowdy pupils ignored the gunshot and continued attacking their teachers. The officer was himself overpowered by the pupils and suffered slight injuries after he was pelted with stones.

The boys smashed windows on the school ' s administration block and dormitory, before they were repulsed by bigger contigent of police officers deployed to calm the situation.

By midday, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) officers in the county were holed up in a closed door meeting at the school with some members of the school ' s board of management.

It has since emerged that this was the third time that pupils at the school were attacking their teachers. Similar incidents occurred in 2010 and 2013.

They have done this before but today it was serious because the boys sneaked with machetes and clubs into their classrooms,” one of the teachers said.

Immediately one of the madams arrived for her lessons in class six, she was attacked and seriously injured on her head and right hand,” a teacher who requested not to be named said in an interview.

Last year, the head teacher at Soradoru primary school, a neighboring school, was seriously injured after being attacked by pupils and hit on the head with a club.