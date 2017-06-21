Photo: New Zimbabwe

First Lady Grace Mugabe and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

First Lady, Grace Mugabe, on Tuesday said her husband is as strong as an iron bar which continues to endure despite old age.

President Robert Mugabe's wife said this when she was consoling the family of the late revolutionary singer, Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as Cde Chinx, at his (Chinx) state donated Sentosa home in Harare.

During her visit to Chingaira's home, Grace said nothing about the late musician's hero status.

Chinx died last Friday at West End Hospital in Harare after a long battle with blood cancer leading to calls for him to be granted the National Hero status.

The late revolutionary singer and songwriter, whose music career dates back to the pre-colonial era, was born in Rusape on September 27 in 1952.

"We are not in control of our destiny, yes, we are not. Only God knows the length of our lives, that this one is not even going to see another day, or this one will live for that long," said Grace to mourners in a message delivered in both English and Shona.

"Some of us stay with President Mugabe who is as strong as an iron bar; yes an iron bar; and up to today on his two legs he is still walking and that is what God has chosen for his life," said Grace.

The First Lady's comments come at a time when Mugabe is rarely in the country as he is ever in Singapore for "routine medical" attention for an ailment which he does not want the public to know.

The aged leader has increased his medical trips to Singapore at the taxpayer's expense.

According to the former Finance minister, Tendai Biti, Mugabe spends $3 million every time he travels to Singapore for a check-up.

In 2012, Mugabe had the highest number of such trips when he travelled eight times to the Asian country.

Mugabe's wife has made many such controversial statements about her husband.

Recently, she said Mugabe was so popular and important that Zimbabweans would even vote for his corpse. That was after she, last year, claimed that Mugabe would rule even from his grave.

In 2015, she said Mugabe was Zimbabwe's only genuine leader and she was going to purchase a "special wheel chair" for him from which he would rule in his advanced age.

In recent years, Mugabe has fallen once and appeared struggling to walk on many occasions.