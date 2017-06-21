Ethiopia: Ethio-Telecom Corporate Communication Head Abdurahim Ahmed

Globally, the development of telecommunication industry is one of the important indicators of social and economic development of a given country. The industry, further than playing a pivotal role in the overall development of all sectors related to social, political and economic affairs, it is very vibrant in its nature of innovation, and distribution.

Ethio-Telecom is one of the public enterprises of Ethiopia that is hugely contributing to the development of the country. Given that we live in an 'information age', the sector is vital in the country's socio-economic growth. So far, the telecommunication services expansion programme especially, to the rural areas of Ethiopia has shown remarkable progress to meet the goals set by the government.

The expansion activity will continue aiming at covering more places to enhance social and economic development for the benefits of people living in the rest of under served areas of the country. In the previous ten years, the rural community has benefited from the rural Telecom service expansions.

Recently, Ethio-Telecom's Corporate Communication Head Abdurahim Ahmed Shaffi told The Ethiopian Herald that the telecommunication sector is one of the sectors that have been evolving at a very rapid pace and has shown dramatic and far-reaching changes in the past few decades.

Ethio Telecom aspires to serve its customers and promote ICT in the country. According to Abdurahim, the total number of subscribers in all telecom services has reached 56,584,071 at the end of March 2017. The numbers of mobile phones and fixed line subscribers have reached to 54,812,476 and 1,159,176 respectively. And the total number of Internet and data users has also reached 16,940,427, he added.

Apart from providing services and products to its customers, Ethio Telecom is contributing a lot to country's economic growth. In this regard, Abdurahim said that the telecom and the ICT sector in general have been playing significant role in supporting the country to register rapid and sustainable economic development for the last two decades.

Abdurahim noted that the growth of telecommunications sector alone is contributing two per cent to the country's GDP growth, and its contribution to the overall development of the country is ever growing. To a large extent, the rapid social and economic development registered in the country is due to the government's unwavering commitment to support and nurture the sector which was in its infancy stage.

As a result, huge investments have been made to modernize the telecom and ICT infrastructures in the country and massive expansion works have been carried out through different infrastructure development projects. To meet the international standard, the telecom expansion works have been carried out by internationally renowned developers and best known telecom providers.

Noticeably, the role that ICT plays is crucial in helping nations to develop their economies and enhances their overall national competitiveness. In view of these incalculable merits, Ethio telecom has been striving hard to provide up to date, high quality and accessible telecom services to all citizens in a bid to support the development of the country. To achieve this, it is providing scores of products and services that are playing significant roles in enabling people overcome the limits of time and space to stay connected. It also serves as a powerful driver for technological innovation and national technological transformation.

On the other hand, the telecom sector is though showing a rapid expansion, it is encountering a number of challenges that hinder its performance, Abdurahim highlighted. The first challenge is frequent power cut, that often occurs and results in the low quality of telecom services and loss of revenue. Ethio telecom is working in collaboration with Ethiopian Electric Service to tackle the problem of network failures due to power interruption through planting generators and connecting them to MSAG (Multi-Service Access Gateway) boxes.

The other challenge is fibre cable cut, which poses the most challenge on Ethio telecom. The problem of the frequent optical fibre cut - which is caused both intentionally and unintentionally - is currently being addressed by undertaking awareness creation initiatives throughout the country.

In parallel to this, Abdurahim disclosed that Ethio Telecom had replaced the repeatedly damaged optical fibres with the new ones to fully alleviate the problem and provide quality services. Moreover, it also signed an agreement on OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) installation with Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation. It is currently undertaking the installation in different parts of the country. This type of wire will help to reduce the incidence of optical fibre cable cut, and increase the optical network quality.

According to Abdurahim, as stated on Proclamation No. 464/2005, those who committed an act of theft or intentional destruction of telecom networks shall be penalized with rigorous imprisonment from five to 20 years. This is unless a higher penalty is applicable under the relevant provisions of the Criminal Code, where if such an act is committed negligently, the punishment is anywhere from 6 months to five years imprisonment, according to this same Proclamation. It also stipulates that any administrative body has the duty to protect telecom networks. Damaging this public property at this information age can be treated as the worst crime for the nation and the public.

The other problem is telecom fraud which challenges the telecom service and causes significant impact on the Country's economy. This form of deception is related to 'bypass' or 'call termination' done using SIM box machines that can take from four to 320 SIM cards.

Envisioned to provide equitable world-class, modern and high quality telecom services for all citizens, the Ethio Telecom is now assisting the transformation of the multifaceted development of the country to the highest level. The government of Ethiopia has aggressively been moving and implementing development strategies aimed at reducing poverty prevailed in the country. Thus, it is crucial to boom the telecom service through facilitating the poverty reduction and development strategies being implemented by the government. Beyond boosting service categories, it is mandatory to improve service qualities in order to better satisfy the public.