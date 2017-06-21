Uganda: Court to Hear Porn Case Against VJ Junior in July

Photo: Daily Monitor

File photo of VJ Junior at Dembe FM studios in Kampala.

Kampala — Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has set July 11 for the hearing of a case against a movie translator who is charged with trafficking and trading in pornographic material.

Mr Marysmart Matovu alias VJ Junior, 31, from Bwaise II in Kawempe Division, Kampala, is jointly charged with his colleague, a one Geoffrey Bbosa, 37, a resident of Zana Trading Centre, Wakiso District.

Mr Matovu also is a councillor representing Bwaise II in Kawempe Division Local Council III.

Chief Magistrate Mr Jamson Karemani on Wednesday set the new hearing date after state prosecutor Ms Harriet Nakigozi informed court that there was no witness in court to testify against the accused. She asked court to fix the case for hearing at another date.

The duo is charged with two counts of sale of pornography under the Anti-Pornography Act.

Prosecution contends that on May 23, Mr Matovu alias VJ Junior at Q's Studio, Majestic Plaza in Kampala sold a pornographic movie titled 'Fifty Shades of Grey' to one Frank Ntambi with the intention of corrupting public morality.

It is further alleged that on the same date, at Zai Plaza in Kampala, Mr Bbosa sold four pornographic movies dubbed "Tarzan, lie with me, endless love and impulse" to Detective Corporal Aisha Namugaya with intention of corrupting public morality.

They were arrested on the orders of Ethics and Integrity Minister Simon Lokodo on accusations of producing and circulating pornographic material on CDs, flash disks and other devices across the country, an allegation they deny.

They were released on bail in May.