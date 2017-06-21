21 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Court to Hear Porn Case Against VJ Junior in July

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
File photo of VJ Junior at Dembe FM studios in Kampala.
By Betty Ndagire

Kampala — Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has set July 11 for the hearing of a case against a movie translator who is charged with trafficking and trading in pornographic material.

Mr Marysmart Matovu alias VJ Junior, 31, from Bwaise II in Kawempe Division, Kampala, is jointly charged with his colleague, a one Geoffrey Bbosa, 37, a resident of Zana Trading Centre, Wakiso District.

Mr Matovu also is a councillor representing Bwaise II in Kawempe Division Local Council III.

Chief Magistrate Mr Jamson Karemani on Wednesday set the new hearing date after state prosecutor Ms Harriet Nakigozi informed court that there was no witness in court to testify against the accused. She asked court to fix the case for hearing at another date.

The duo is charged with two counts of sale of pornography under the Anti-Pornography Act.

Prosecution contends that on May 23, Mr Matovu alias VJ Junior at Q's Studio, Majestic Plaza in Kampala sold a pornographic movie titled 'Fifty Shades of Grey' to one Frank Ntambi with the intention of corrupting public morality.

It is further alleged that on the same date, at Zai Plaza in Kampala, Mr Bbosa sold four pornographic movies dubbed "Tarzan, lie with me, endless love and impulse" to Detective Corporal Aisha Namugaya with intention of corrupting public morality.

They were arrested on the orders of Ethics and Integrity Minister Simon Lokodo on accusations of producing and circulating pornographic material on CDs, flash disks and other devices across the country, an allegation they deny.

They were released on bail in May.

Uganda

Govt Risks U.S. Sanctions Over Second-Hand Clothes Ban

Uganda's eligibility to trade with the United States under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is under review… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.